Russian invasion: Biden in 2019 said ‘imagine what can happen in Ukraine’ under Trump



President Biden Under the former “What could happen in Ukraine” is the previous comment President Trump Is resurfacing amid the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In 2019, the then-candidate Biden stabbed Trump while addressing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Women Leadership Forum conference, warning viewers against voting to re-elect Trump, suggesting a hypothetical collapse of Ukraine.

“There’s a lot of work to be done internationally and nationally for all the damage he’s done,” Biden said. “His network of thugs and co-conspirators is already trying to undermine our democracy.”

“Imagine what he can do in another year,” Biden continued. “Imagine what could happen to Ukraine.”

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has made ‘limited progress’, forces launch attacks on KIV: Live Update

Conservative group America Rising PAC on Friday revived footage of Biden’s 2019 comments, which led the clip to go viral online.

Ukraine has been battered by two days of fighting that has seen Russian forces attack civilians in cities across the war-torn country.

Civilians have been instructed to make Molotov cocktails to defend themselves, and the government has given up arms to civilians seeking to defend Ukraine.

Gun battles and explosions in Kiev’s capital city marked the end of the second day of fighting as Russian forces made limited progress in their efforts to overthrow the Ukrainian government.