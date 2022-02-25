World

Russian invasion: Biden in 2019 said ‘imagine what can happen in Ukraine’ under Trump

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russian invasion: Biden in 2019 said ‘imagine what can happen in Ukraine’ under Trump
Written by admin
Russian invasion: Biden in 2019 said ‘imagine what can happen in Ukraine’ under Trump

Russian invasion: Biden in 2019 said ‘imagine what can happen in Ukraine’ under Trump

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

President Biden Under the former “What could happen in Ukraine” is the previous comment President Trump Is resurfacing amid the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine.

In 2019, the then-candidate Biden stabbed Trump while addressing the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Women Leadership Forum conference, warning viewers against voting to re-elect Trump, suggesting a hypothetical collapse of Ukraine.

“There’s a lot of work to be done internationally and nationally for all the damage he’s done,” Biden said. “His network of thugs and co-conspirators is already trying to undermine our democracy.”

“Imagine what he can do in another year,” Biden continued. “Imagine what could happen to Ukraine.”

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has made ‘limited progress’, forces launch attacks on KIV: Live Update

President Biden speaks after leaving a meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus in Washington on Thursday, January 13, 2022.

President Biden speaks after leaving a meeting with the Senate Democratic Caucus in Washington on Thursday, January 13, 2022.
(Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Conservative group America Rising PAC on Friday revived footage of Biden’s 2019 comments, which led the clip to go viral online.

Ukraine has been battered by two days of fighting that has seen Russian forces attack civilians in cities across the war-torn country.

Civilians have been instructed to make Molotov cocktails to defend themselves, and the government has given up arms to civilians seeking to defend Ukraine.

Gun battles and explosions in Kiev’s capital city marked the end of the second day of fighting as Russian forces made limited progress in their efforts to overthrow the Ukrainian government.

READ Also  Knicks Waste Walker’s 44 Points In Home Loss To Wizards – Gadget Clock

#Russian #invasion #Biden #imagine #happen #Ukraine #Trump

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment