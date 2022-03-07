Russian invasion: Exclusive interview with chief Ukrainian negotiator



Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and shortened for clarity.

The Ukrainian and Russian negotiators will hold the third and final round of talks on Monday. Delegates have held two rounds of talks since Russia launched a full-scale aggression on February 24.

David Arakhamia, chief Ukrainian negotiator and leader of President Zelensky’s party in parliament, told Gadget Clock that the Ukrainian side was negotiating for results, not in the interests of the process.

Arakhamia spoke to Nana Sajia of Gadget Clock via Kyiv from Kiev.

What is the status of a potential humanitarian corridor?

The humanitarian corridor is the only achievement of our discussion. There are many people stuck in our city, children, women, and foreign students from Turkey, China, India, Pakistan. We have agreed with the Russian side that we will create a humanitarian corridor under the auspices of the Red Cross.

The main fear for the military people is that when there is a ceasefire in our sector, the parties can use it to reorganize the military and gain some competitive advantage. When we declare a ceasefire, both sides must stop the movement of troops.

Which city are we talking about?

To the east. It is Mariupol, one of the warmest places where we have 200,000 people and a small village in Volnovakha, we have about 25,000 people.

We have prepared buses and trains and we also have a list of foreign students. We do not yet have an exact list of local citizens, but we do have a local administration that supports it. If both sides agree to a ceasefire in the morning, we will begin the eviction process.

The next round of talks is scheduled for Monday with Russia. Any progress so far?

I am not saying that we are moving fast because a lot of people are being killed every day, especially civilians. It’s hard, really, but we’re still showing some progress. At least, the two parties are listening to each other and actively discussing different issues.

Russia insists that we recognize independence as the only part of Crimea and the so-called republics that are almost impossible to agree on. This is not acceptable in Ukrainian society. And it’s not about the politicians, it’s about the Ukrainian people who will never let that happen. This is the main challenge and to be honest, we still don’t know how we can overcome those obstacles.

What is the main problem that you are not willing to compromise during this discussion?

Territorial integrity of Ukraine. I don’t think we have the option now to discuss some models where we would recognize those areas. Our position is strong. We are ready to discuss any other dynamic option, but not recognition of those areas.

How about NATO membership? Is this something you are ready to discuss?

The response we are getting from NATO countries is that they are not even ready to discuss our stay in NATO, not for a period of close to five or 10 years. We will not fight for NATO’s appeal, we will fight for results, but not for the process.

We are ready to discuss some non-NATO models. For example, countries like the United States, China, the United Kingdom, possibly Germany and France may have direct guarantees. We are open to discuss such issues in a wide circle, not only in bilateral talks with Russia, but also with other partners.

NATO yesterday voiced its decision, saying it would not implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine. What are the alternatives?

We started getting some military benefits and Russia started using aircraft extensively. In the early days, they destroyed all our air defenses. They basically fly in the empty sky, they dominate the sky. Once we stop their dominance in the sky, we will fight on the ground. Even considering that their armies are five or ten times bigger than us, we are sure that we will fight and get them back to where they started. This is why the no-fly zone is so important, it saves a lot of lives.

We know that recent surveys show that 70 percent of Americans, the American people, support that we should shut down Russian planes. This can be done in a variety of ways – not only by providing guarantees that NATO fears, but also by providing air defense weapons to Ukraine so that we can defend ourselves. We don’t need NATO aircraft, give us air defense rockets and we’ll do it ourselves.

We hear that former US President Donald Trump is planning to visit Kiev together with some Republican congressmen to show his support for Ukraine. This is a good sign. Politicians are beginning to hear what American citizens support, and they support the provision of additional weapons to brave Ukrainian soldiers. I think in the end. Politicians will take that decision.

David, you yourself are from Abkhazia, [a Georgian region under Russian occupation]. Please tell, whats the story of them big puppys ………..

It’s crazy, I had to flee my country when I was 12 because Russian troops invaded my country. I moved here, I grew up, I started my own business, I started my family and had kids in Ukraine. I was strong in Ukraine. And then the same thing happens here, the same people. For me, it’s very personal. At 12, I could not fight and now – at 42 I will definitely fight and I will do my best to stop them.

You attended the discussion in an all-black street style outfit wearing a baseball cap, that image went viral on social media. Was there a message you were trying to relay?

I decided we needed some creative solutions. You can see old school diplomats wearing black ties and talking on paper, they just read instructions from Moscow.

In peaceful situations, I never wear this cap. But since we have to shake hands and follow some protocol, I have decided to use my baseball cap to show my true attitude towards this country. And I will not stop using it until there is peace in the interests of Ukraine.

They have no mobility, no flexibility. Every time I offer some deviation from the process, they say they need to contact Moscow. For us, we have more freedom, more choice, because we need results, we don’t need to demonstrate the process. If this is just to show the process, we would like to avoid it and honestly tell our people that this process is not working.

I said from the beginning that the negotiation process would be a win-win situation without listening to their ultimatum under the gun. If you want to continue this strategy we will just stand up, go home and we will fight.

You sound very enthusiastic and optimistic. The overall morale of this Ukraine now?

Morale is crazy now, with President Zelensky having 95 percent support. This is an unprecedented support and he has it because he is not leaving the country, he is not leaving Kyiv.

A few days ago, we had a real talk and decided to stay in Ukraine until the last minute. And if we have to die, we will be the symbol and all the other Ukrainians will fight to the last drop of their blood. This is a strong, powerful sign for Russia.

The morale of the Russian troops is low because they send young men who do not know why and for what they are fighting here.

Even though they have these planes and equipment, our people are still fighting and we have millions of people who are ready to fight. We need more weapons to give them and I’m sure we will win.

What if Americans want to hear something from you?

I want to thank every American who supports Ukraine right now. I know there are millions, millions. Some are willing to sign up for battalions here and are ready to fight the Russian army because they see that Russia has attacked us for no reason.

I want you to contact your politicians, your congressmen or senators and put as much pressure on them as possible. Ask them to send us air defense, because without air defense we would lose thousands of civilians. Give us these weapons, we will work ourselves.