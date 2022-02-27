Russian invasion: How the west failed over decades of recent history to hold Putin back



Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression in Ukraine comes after decades of US foreign policy failed to contain its military aggression, which experts say Gadget Clock encouraged Putin in the years leading up to the Ukraine invasion.

“Putin is feeling quite brave,” Dan Hoffman, a retired CIA senior Clandestine Services officer, told Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday. “He has won the wars in Chechnya, Georgia, Ukraine and Syria. These are the four major wars.”

During these four wars, the United States imposed various sanctions on Russia that failed to deter the country from future aggression, further evidence, Hoffman explained, in addition to the recent sanctions imposed by the Biden administration that failed to stop Putin’s invasion. Ukraine, that sanctions are ineffective against Russia.

“I’ve always said that sanctions are not enough to stop Putin,” Hoffman said. “It’s a simple thing that makes you feel good, but it does nothing to affect Vladimir Putin’s calculus. He doesn’t care.”

“Missing equivalent diplomacy and the rapid use of our military equipment, sanctions do not do that,” Hoffman added.

As Russia’s leader, Putin’s offensive against European neighbors dates back to the 2000s, when Russia launched a devastating cyber attack on neighboring NATO country Estonia and sent troops to Chechnya.

“I have long argued that more Western members of NATO did not take the experience of the new former members as seriously as they should have,” said former Estonian President Thomas Hendrik Ilves, who was in power during the 2007 cyber attack. , Recently Says . “And now, 15 years later, we have to face the consequences of not really believing what the former members said.”

In 2008, Russia sent troops along the Black Sea to the former Soviet republic of Georgia in what Russia called a “peacekeeping operation” that Putin used this month as a description of his invasion of Ukraine. Call A “peacekeeping operation.”

“No one was willing to go to war for Georgia,” said Mark Galiotti, a senior non-resident Fellow at the Institute of International Relations in Prague and an expert on modern Russian history. Says About the conflict of History.com in 2018. “It simply came to our notice then. [Dmitry] Medvedev was president, and American policy in particular was largely expected to benefit from something more positive. So for the most part, Georgia was left to its own devices. “

In 2014, during the Obama administration, Russia invaded and annexed the Donbas region of Ukraine as well as the Crimean region of the country and slapped them. Light US sanctions on Putin and his allies

“On the other hand, one wonders if the war in Crimea and Donbass would have happened if the West had been stronger in response to Georgia.” Dr. Galiotti.

Putin also changed his military strength when the Trump administration sent troops to Syria to support President Bashar al-Assad’s fight against ISIS and his efforts to end the civil war. Increased tension Leads to sanctions against the United States and against various Russian entities.

So far in 2022, sanctions imposed by the Biden administration and Russia have failed to deter Putin from continuing military advances in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.

“The Biden administration has said we are not going to approve them in advance because we have nothing to do with his attack,” Hoffman said. “In other words, they are saying that he will not attack because he knows he is going to get approval and we are going to help the Ukrainians with all kinds of military equipment that we are doing. We are approving Russia and providing military assistance to Ukraine. So it’s an ignorant policy and we’re going to pay for it. “

Rebecca Koffler, a former defense intelligence official and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” told Gadget Clock Digital that Putin managed to overtake the United States in his first days in office almost 20 years ago. .

“It’s not so much that we admit, although we’ve done it a few times, it’s that we’ve been fooled, “Koffler said.” Putin was fooling our leadership. “

Koffler explained that Putin used his training from the KGB to disarm and deceive US presidents in the 2000s, where he said he had “worked full-time” with former President George W. Bush as a man of deep Christian faith.

In terms of the United States’ acceptance of Russia, Koffler outlines multiple ways in which the Obama administration has pushed back Russian influence, including the highly critical viral moment where Obama can be heard. Saying Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will gain “more flexibility” in missile defense talks after his next election.

There was also the Obama administration Criticized In an attempt to reassure Russia not to take drastic action against Syria’s chemical weapons program.

Obama ridiculed former presidential candidate Mitt Romney during a debate in 2012 when Romney said Russia posed the biggest geopolitical threat to the United States at the time.

“A few months ago, when you were asked what the biggest geopolitical threat to America was, you said Russia, not al Qaeda,” Obama said. Says October 2012 is the third presidential debate between him and Romney. “And the 1980s are now calling for a return to their foreign policy because the Cold War is over for 20 years.”

“It was called in the 80’s and we didn’t answer,” Romney said Says Reference to the debate exchange this week.

Koffler told Gadget Clock that the United States had “failed to understand” its opponent because it had “bloodshed in Ukraine” related to Putin.

“And what Biden does is talk about sanctions,” Koffler said.