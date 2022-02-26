Russian invasion: Pentagon says not clear if ‘Putin has designs beyond the Ukraine’



Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby spoke to reporters Friday about the US military’s plans to help Ukraine as Russian forces advance through the country.

A reporter asked Kirby if US intelligence would stop Russian President Vladimir Putin from advancing on Ukraine. Some European countries are concerned that the Russian president’s campaign could cross the border into war-torn countries.

“It’s not clear if Mr Putin has any designs outside of Ukraine,” Kirby said. “And it’s not entirely clear that we’re looking for ways to enhance our NATO capabilities and reassure our allies. I mean, one of the reasons we’re doing this is because we want to make it clear that we will protect every inch of NATO territory.”

“I think there is no reason for war now,” Kirby told reporters about the possibility of a full-blown armed conflict between NATO forces and Russia. “And it shouldn’t have happened. There were diplomatic options at Mr Putin’s table that he decided to ignore and avoid and invade Ukraine regardless. So there should be no reason for war.”

Kirby, however, warned that Putin’s war against Ukraine was already under way, and that it was important for the United States to make it clear to the Russians that they would defend “every inch of NATO territory.”

“We have to make sure – and we will make sure – that it is very clear that we are going to defend every inch of NATO territory,” Kirby reiterated. “I’m not going to predict what the future holds because it’s not clear where Mr. Putin is going. We want to make it clear that he can’t threaten our NATO allies in any real way.”

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie says the White House has not “permanently canceled” diplomacy with Russia in the wake of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine.

At a White House daily press briefing on Friday, Saki said the United States would not completely eliminate the Eastern European aggressor “forever.”

Saki was also asked why President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin were not talking.

“Because (Putin) is invading a sovereign country,” he replied.

“I would say that a moment where a leader is starting and in the middle of an attack on a sovereign country is not the moment where diplomacy seems appropriate,” Saki added.

“This does not mean that we have not abandoned diplomacy forever. Obviously the president is open to involvement from leader to leader, but not at the moment.”

Saki added that the United States was “not in the business-ordinary moment” of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Saki also confirmed that the United States would join the European Union in imposing sanctions on the Russian president. Vladimir Putin Personally for invading Ukraine.

Houston Keane of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.