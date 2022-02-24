World

Russian invasion: What is NATO’s Article 5?

18 seconds ago
As Russia begins to invade parts of eastern European country Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization says it is committed to Article 5 of its founding agreement, although this clause does not apply to Ukraine.

Article 5 of the NATO Treaty of Washington is known as the “Combined Defense Policy”. It forces all member states to come to the aid of another member whose sovereignty or territorial integrity may be threatened.

NATO defines it as “at the very center of the NATO Convention.”

On Saturday, February 19, 2022, a Ukrainian soldier walks past a village house in Novoluhansk, in the Luhansk region of Ukraine.

(AP Photo / Alexander Ratushniak)

“It remains a unique and enduring policy that binds its members together,” as defined by NATO, “to make them committed to protecting each other and to establish a spirit of solidarity within the alliance.”

The definition adds: “Combined defense means that an attack on an ally is considered an attack on all allies.”

However, Ukraine is not a member of NATO.

While Ukraine contributes to NATO operations and missions in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere, this is not enough to ensure the protection of the NATO shield.

US Secretary of State Anthony J. Blinken spoke with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday, when the pair discussed further plans to strengthen security in the Allied region, “especially in the eastern flank of NATO,” the State Department said in a press release. .

In a press release posted on NATO’s website on Thursday, the organization condemned the Russian attack in “potentially harsh language” and called it “completely unjust and unproven”, under the heading “Statement of the North Atlantic Council on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

NATO called the attack a “grave” violation of international law and the UN Charter, adding: “This is an act of aggression against an independent and peaceful country.”

In addition to calling on Russia to step down, NATO said its commitment to Article 5 was “iron-clad”.

The agency added: “We are united in defending each other.”

Jodi Curtis of the Associated Press and Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

