Russian invasion ‘would trigger swift, severe’ US response

Russian invasion ‘would trigger swift, extreme’ US response





WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The state of affairs between Russia and Ukraine is intensifying. American officers are monitoring occasions carefully because the world fears an imminent assault by Russia on Ukraine.

The British authorities mentioned Russia is plotting to overthrow the federal government in Ukraine and set up pro-Kremlin leaders, one thing US Secretary of State Antony Blinken mentioned, “We’ve been warning about simply the sort of tactic for weeks.”

Greater than 120,000 Russian troops are stationed alongside Ukraine’s border.

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Blinken mentioned the US won’t tolerate any Russian forces coming into Ukraine.

“That might trigger a swift, extreme and united response from the US and from Europe,” Blinken mentioned.

American officers mentioned a Russian invasion of Ukraine could be essentially the most critical menace to world peaces since World Battle II.

“If he’s ready to enter Ukraine and there’s little or no pushback from the US or from NATO, it permits him to maneuver into different nations in Japanese Europe,” Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst mentioned.

Whereas urging diplomacy, the US mentioned NATO won’t meet Russia’s calls for to ban Ukraine from membership. Russia’s different calls for embrace that NATO pull again forces from Japanese Europe.

Russia denies the Kremlin is planning to switch Ukraine’s chief.

Some members of Congress, like Rep. Michael McCaul, mentioned they US mustn’t wait to search out out.

“The noose is tightening round Ukraine,” McCaul mentioned. “President Zilensky, as you talked about, mentioned he need the sanctions now.”

However Blinken mentioned the US would lose leverage if sanctions are applied too quickly.