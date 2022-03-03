Russian journalist escapes country out of fear for his life



The editor-in-chief of an independent Russian news network has fled the country for fear of his safety.

“Following the blocking of Dozhd’s website, Dozhd’s social media accounts, and threats against some employees, it is clear that some of our personal security is at risk,” Tikhon Zayedko, editor-in-chief of TV Rain, said in a telegram on Wednesday.

Dzyadko fled with his family, as well as the editorial staff of TV Rain, also known as Dozhd.

The network has criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and even hosted US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday morning.

“We condemn the closure of such independent media outlets in an attempt to quell dissent against the Kremlin’s premeditated, provocative and unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” Price said on Tuesday.

U.S. officials said Wednesday that Russia had shut down independent news outlets and accused Russian officials of launching a “full-blown war on media freedom and truth.”

Russia has shut down two independent news outlets covering the Ukraine invasion

The State Department said in a statement to Reuters that the Russian government was also “throttling” Twitter, Facebook and Instagram platforms on which millions of Russians rely for independent access to information and opinions.

Dozhd reporters were preparing for the crackdown earlier this week, warning on a Sunday show that they were “under real threat.”

Ekho Moskvy, one of Russia’s oldest radio stations, was shut down by the government this week. Russian authorities have accused the outlets of spreading “false information about the actions of Russian military personnel as part of a special operation” in Ukraine.

Alexei Venediktov, editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy, wrote that the allegations were “supported by no precedent, no evidence … baseless and insulting to journalists and Russian citizens,” adding that the order would be challenged in court.

