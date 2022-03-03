World

Russian journalist escapes country out of fear for his life

11 hours ago
The editor-in-chief of an independent Russian news network has fled the country for fear of his safety.

“Following the blocking of Dozhd’s website, Dozhd’s social media accounts, and threats against some employees, it is clear that some of our personal security is at risk,” Tikhon Zayedko, editor-in-chief of TV Rain, said in a telegram on Wednesday.

Dzyadko fled with his family, as well as the editorial staff of TV Rain, also known as Dozhd.

Tikhan Zayadko, editor-in-chief of the media outlet TV Rain (Dodge), speaks during an interview on September 2, 2021 in Moscow, Russia. REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina

Russia-Ukraine: Moscow demands control of Kherson Odessa ready for conflict: Live Update

The network has criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and even hosted US State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday morning.

State Department spokeswoman Ned Price speaks during a press briefing at the U.S. State Department in Washington on Monday, January 24, 2022. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky, Pool)

“We condemn the closure of such independent media outlets in an attempt to quell dissent against the Kremlin’s premeditated, provocative and unprovoked attacks on Ukraine,” Price said on Tuesday.

U.S. officials said Wednesday that Russia had shut down independent news outlets and accused Russian officials of launching a “full-blown war on media freedom and truth.”

Russia has shut down two independent news outlets covering the Ukraine invasion

The State Department said in a statement to Reuters that the Russian government was also “throttling” Twitter, Facebook and Instagram platforms on which millions of Russians rely for independent access to information and opinions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestured to the media during a joint news conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban after their talks at the Kremlin in Moscow on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Putin says the United States and its allies have ignored Russia. Top security claims. In his first remarks on the standoff with the West over Ukraine for more than a month, Putin said Tuesday that the Kremlin was still studying the response of the United States and NATO to Russia's security demands last week. (Photo by Yuri Kochetkov / Pool via AP)

Dozhd reporters were preparing for the crackdown earlier this week, warning on a Sunday show that they were “under real threat.”

Ekho Moskvy, one of Russia’s oldest radio stations, was shut down by the government this week. Russian authorities have accused the outlets of spreading “false information about the actions of Russian military personnel as part of a special operation” in Ukraine.

Alexei Venediktov, editor-in-chief of Ekho Moskvy, wrote that the allegations were “supported by no precedent, no evidence … baseless and insulting to journalists and Russian citizens,” adding that the order would be challenged in court.

Paul Best of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

