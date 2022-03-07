Russian leadership’s unhinged behavior could cross red line in space partnership, former astronaut says

World

18 seconds ago
According to former astronaut Terry Verts, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could end its partnership with the United States and other countries in space.

Former International Space Station commander Verts told Gadget Clock that Russian President Vladimir Putin “seems eager to destroy his own space industry.”

“There will not be much business for the Russian space agency in the coming decades because of the bad war that Putin is waging,” Verts said.

He pointed to the lack of innovation in Russia and said that Putin used oil and gas money to enrich his friends in the United States instead of developing companies like SpaceX and Blue Origin.

After retiring from the space shuttle program in 2011, the United States relied on Russia to travel to and from the space station. Launches on American soil resumed in 2020 through a partnership between NASA and SpaceX.

“We don’t have that reliance anymore,” Verts said. “But there is another dependence between Europe and Russia, if you will. Europeans are partners with the Russians.”

Seven people are currently living on the International Space Station (ISS), including four Americans, two Russians and a German.

According to NASA, the operations continue as normal because of Putin’s war on Ukrainian soil.

However, Virts says the real concern is Roscosmos chief, Dmitry Rogozin.

“He just threatened that the space station could orbit on American or European soil. He said it doesn’t fly over Russian soil, so we don’t have to worry about it,” Verts said, referring to a series. Tweet From Roggein last month.

“Like Putin, his behavior has been very erratic recently,” Verts told Gadget Clock. “I don’t think anything bad is going to happen. I hope we can maintain our partnership, but what Putin is doing is so dramatically above the red line.”

NASA said in a statement to Gadget Clock: “NASA continues to work with all of our international partners, including the State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operation of the International Space Station.

“Overriding is mandatory for NASA and the Russian space agency – we can’t give the crew conflicting directions. We can’t make them disagree with each other,” Verts said.

“We have to be adults here on earth and make sure we don’t put the crew in that situation,” Verts continued. “I know NASA is not going to do that … and I hope the Russians have the same philosophy.”

Virts led the space station in 2014 when Russia invaded Crimea. He said that at that time, he made a point of having dinner with his Russian colleagues every night.

“‘Politics is politics,’ that’s how we start at each meeting, and ‘let’s leave what is happening on Earth to Earth, because we’re just trying to survive in space,’ that was our main goal,” Verts said. “So, I would expect them to be very professional, very friendly with each other.”

Isabel MacDonald contributed to this report.


