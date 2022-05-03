Russian military is now storming Mariupol steel factory, Ukrainian forces say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

At the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukrainian forces said on Tuesday that Russian troops had now stormed the complex.

The move comes almost two weeks after Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed his military not to storm the plant, but to close the last pocket of resistance in the besieged Ukrainian city.

Asked about Ukrainian media reports that the plant was being bombed, Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the Azov Regiment hiding there, said: “This is true.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Vadim Astafiev said on Tuesday that Ukrainian fighters hiding in the plant “came out of the basement, took up positions in the area and fired on plant buildings.” Astafiev said Russian forces and Donetsk rebel forces were “using artillery and aircraft …” to destroy the positions.

Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boychenko said earlier on Tuesday that more than 200 civilians were being held at the Azovostal factory following recent UN-backed evictions, according to Reuters.

Mariupol patrol police chief Mikhailo Vershinin also quoted Ukrainian television on Tuesday as saying that the Russian military had “started storms at plants in several places.”

Denis Schlega, commander of a brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard in Azovstal, said “the enemy is trying to strike the Azovstal plant with significant forces using armored vehicles.”

The United Nations said in a statement on Tuesday that “101 civilians have been successfully evacuated from Mariupol and other areas in the Azovstal steel plant in a safe passage operation coordinated by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.”

“Thanks to the operation, 101 women, men, children and the elderly could finally leave the bunkers under the Azvestal steelwork and see the light of day two months later,” said Osnat Lubrani, Ukraine’s UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator. “58 more people have joined us in the town of Manhush, on the outskirts of Mariupol.

“We went to Zaporizhia today with about 127 people [143 miles] Northwest of Mariupol, where they are receiving basic humanitarian assistance, including health and psychological care, from UN agencies, the ICRC and our humanitarian partners, “he added.” Some eviction convoys have decided not to move to Zaporizhia. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.