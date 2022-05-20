World

Russian military: Parliament will consider allowing people 40 and older to sign up

1 day ago
Russia’s parliament mentioned Friday it might consider laws to enable Russians over 40 and foreigners over 30 to sign up for the navy.

The State Duma web site, the decrease home of parliament, mentioned that doing so would allow Russian forces to harness the skills of older professionals.

“The usage of high-precision weapons, dealing with weapons and navy tools, requires extremely skilled specialists. Expertise reveals that they turn into such on the age of 40-45,” it says.

The Duma added that the invoice would make it simpler to rent civilian medical doctors, engineers and operations and communications specialists.

Members of the Russian military march on Victory Day during a military parade marking the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9, 2022, in Russia's Red Square in central Moscow.

Members of the Russian navy march on Victory Day throughout a navy parade marking the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World Battle II on Could 9, 2022, in Russia's Purple Sq. in central Moscow.
(Reuters / Shamil Jhumatov)

For the time being, solely foreigners between the ages of 18 and 40 and between the ages of 18 and 30 can enter the Russian navy.

Russia’s navy has suffered casualties within the warfare in Ukraine.

In March, the deputy head of Russia’s navy common employees mentioned 1,351 Russian troopers had been killed and greater than 3,800 wounded.

Earlier, NATO estimated that between 7,000 and 15,000 Russian troops had been killed within the first 4 weeks of the warfare.

Though the Russians didn’t present additional particulars, Ukraine’s navy mentioned final week that about 26,000 troopers had been killed to date.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russian troops are stepping up their assaults within the Donbass area, with authorities saying Friday that their troops had beforehand repulsed a Russian assault.

Russia’s Protection Ministry mentioned Friday it might improve its navy presence on its western border, constructing 12 new items in its western navy district by the tip of the yr.

Reuters and the Related Press contributed to this report.

