Russian military strikes hit area near Kyiv TV tower, at least five killed, officials say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian officials say a Russian military strike has taken place in the vicinity of a huge TV tower in the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, on Tuesday.

Vadim Denisenko, an adviser to the Interior Ministry, said the attacks did not hit the Kyiv TV tower but a building where the control room was located, as well as the Babin Year Holocaust Memorial, where the Nazis killed thousands of Jews during World War II. .

At least five people were killed and five others were injured in the attack, according to the Ukrainian state news agency Interfax.

Ukraine Russian Forces War: Live Update

The interior ministry said the broadcaster’s control room had been hit and that the TV channels would not work “for some time”. Backup broadcasts of some channels will be launched in the near future, the ministry added.

Emergency responders were detained after the attack in Kiev to respond to the damage.

Denisenko called the Babin Year Holocaust Memorial Center, where more than 33,000 Jews were killed in September 1941, “one of the greatest symbols of the horrors of fascism,” according to Interfax.

The Nazis shot at least 70,000 people in Babin Yar between 1941 and 1943, including almost the entire Jewish population of Kiev, the center said.

Ukraine war: how the weather could affect aviation and help Ukrainians against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted, “To the world: If the world were silent when a bomb went off in the same place in Babin Yar, what would it mean to say ‘never again’ for 60 years? At least 5 people were killed. History repeats itself …”.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba called the attack “evil and barbaric.”

“On September 29-30, 1941, the Nazis killed more than 33,000 Jews here. 80 years later, the Russian Nazis invade this same land to annihilate the Ukrainians,” he tweeted.

According to the U.S. Defense Department, a senior defense official said Tuesday that the attack was carried out because Russian forces were 17 miles from the city center of Kiev, as the main progress in the capital was “basically” where it was yesterday.