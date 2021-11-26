Russian Mine Blast Kills Dozens, Among Them Rescuers

A gas explosion at a Siberian coal mine on Thursday killed at least 52 people – including six rescuers – in the country’s worst mining disaster in a decade, Russian officials said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee says the accident happened after gas started filling the ventilation shaft in the early hours of the morning at the Listvyaznaya mine in Russia’s Kemerovo region, about 2,200 miles east of Moscow.

Rescue efforts in the 1,300-foot-deep mine continued throughout the day, but the death toll continued to rise. The miners, who were initially thought to be missing, were slowly moved to the dead list late Thursday, when officials said they were forced to suspend rescue operations because of the high levels of methane in the mine.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that no one else was expected to be found alive.