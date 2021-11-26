Russian Mine Blast Kills Dozens, Among Them Rescuers
A gas explosion at a Siberian coal mine on Thursday killed at least 52 people – including six rescuers – in the country’s worst mining disaster in a decade, Russian officials said.
Russia’s Investigative Committee says the accident happened after gas started filling the ventilation shaft in the early hours of the morning at the Listvyaznaya mine in Russia’s Kemerovo region, about 2,200 miles east of Moscow.
Rescue efforts in the 1,300-foot-deep mine continued throughout the day, but the death toll continued to rise. The miners, who were initially thought to be missing, were slowly moved to the dead list late Thursday, when officials said they were forced to suspend rescue operations because of the high levels of methane in the mine.
The Russian news agency Interfax reported that no one else was expected to be found alive.
At least some of the dead workers seemed to be suffocated. Others may be stuck.
The country’s deputy prosecutor general told Interfax that the explosion of methane had made it almost impossible for miners to get out.
Mikhail Pozdanyakov, a miner, told Channel One, Russia’s national television network, that he had heard “loud noises” and “nothing was seen after that.”
“Everything is full of dust and ashes, and anyone can fall to the ground,” said Mr. Pozdanyakov from the hospital. “Seven people went out with me and five stayed.”
Accidents at coal mines have been common in Russia since Soviet times, due to sparse enforcement of certain rules.
This year alone, several government agencies have inspected the Listvyaznaya mine dozens of times. They discovered hundreds of violations, issued fines and ordered the suspension of work, Russia’s technology watchdog said in a statement.
But the mine was open for business on Thursday, and by the end of the day, dozens had died.
The inquiry committee said it had launched a criminal investigation into the disaster and had already arrested the mine director, his deputy and the head of the mining sector where the incident took place.
More than half of Russia’s coal production is in the Kemerovo region. It is also the site of the worst mining accidents.
In 2007, an explosion at the Ulyanovskaya mine killed more than 100 people. Two explosions at the Raskadskaya mine in 2010 killed more than 90 people. In 2004, 13 miners were killed in the same mine where the blast occurred on Thursday.
