Russian missile strikes Ukrainian civilian oil depot south of Kyiv, official says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A suspected Russian missile strike on a civilian oil depot outside Kiev exploded early Sunday morning, local officials said, with Ukrainian officials saying Russian President Vladimir Putin was nearing the start of the fourth day of the attack on Ukraine.

“A missile strike was carried out on the Vasilkov oil depot near Kiev,” Ukrainian MP Anna Puratova told Gadget Clock.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

He described it as an “environmental disaster.”

He also called on the United States and the European Union to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine’s airspace.

He also gave a video from the scene so that the clouds of smoke could be seen rising upwards.

The smoke clouds were so thick that they turned off some light from the burning fuel.

Trey Inst of Gadget Clock, reporting from Kiev, shared a picture that shows the brightness of the burning plant as it illuminates the night sky from miles away.

The Kiev Post, an English-language Ukrainian newspaper, condemned the attack as “another war crime” and shared videos taken near the scene showing smoke billowing into the night sky.

Vasilkov is about 24 miles south of Kiev. The city also hosts a military air base in Ukraine.

Hours later, the Associated Press reported that Russian forces had blown up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, a large population center near the Ukraine-Russia border, where Ukrainian defense forces were holding their ground.

Jackie Heinrich of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.