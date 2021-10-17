Russian model Victoria Odintkova revealed, said – Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to increase closeness by sending a message

Cristiano Ronaldo is the sixth footballer in the world to score 700 or more goals in his career. He is the highest goal scorer among the current footballers. Not only this, he is also one of the richest personalities in the sports world. However, as much as he is a famous footballer, he has also been involved in controversies. The latest case is also similar. Russia’s well-known model Victoria Odintcova has alleged that this Portuguese star footballer tried to get closer to her by sending a direct message on Instagram.

26-year-old Victoria is not only a famous model but also an Instagram celebrity. He has more than 50 lakh followers on Instagram. These include the names of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton. In the Russian television show Makarena, Victoria was asked if this superstar footballer of Juventus has liked any of her posts?

To this, Victoria said, ‘I have done… He also sent me a direct message on Instagram. This is a long time ago. He wrote, ‘Hi, how are you?’ However, I did not reply and deleted his message. ‘Of course, I didn’t want to give him a chance,’ Victoria said ruthlessly. Hey! ‘

Model claims, had ‘secret relation’ with star footballer Ronaldo, said – used to use me for sex

Victoria said, ‘Lewis Hamilton is the most famous person in my phonebook. The last time he messaged me was on November 15. He wished me a happy birthday. We are friends. We have been friends for three years. We send messages to each other. Sometimes they even talk on the phone. He is in friend zone. I am also in touch with Neymar, because he is a friend of Lewis. It was through Lewis that I got to know him. We message each other on Instagram.

Let us tell you that Ronaldo has been accused of raping two women in the past as well. Two years ago, reality TV star and model Natasha Rodriguez also accused Ronaldo of secretly messaging her for the last two years. Natasha claimed that Ronaldo had spent the night with her (Natasha) even months after meeting her partner Georgina Rodriguez. Along with this, he was also asked to keep this matter a secret. Ronaldo had messaged Natasha saying, ‘Top secret please.’

Ronaldo is currently in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez for the past three years. They also have a daughter named Elana. However, Ronaldo is not yet married to Georgina Rodriguez.

