Russian news network staff walks off set to end broadcast amid crackdown on media



As Russia continues to crack down on independent media outlets within its borders, a television news channel has ended its broadcast, showing workers walking off a set on Thursday in a protest.

According to the BBC, Russian regulators have accused the channel of “inciting extremism, insulting Russian citizens, seriously disrupting public peace and security and encouraging protests”.

“We need energy to catch our breath and understand how to do more. We really hope we get back in the air and continue our work,” Dodge CEO Natalia Sindeva said in a statement posted on social media.

Dozhd’s website has also been shut down. Independent Russian news outlets are increasingly under scrutiny as reports of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine depict the military’s confrontation with casualties on the battlefield and the continuing global criticism.

The website of the radio station Ekho Moskvy has also been blocked, Reuters reported.

“The board of directors of Ekho Moskvy has decided by a majority vote to shut down the radio channel and the website of Ekho Moskvy,” Alexei Venedikov, editor-in-chief of the messaging app Telegram, wrote.



On Friday, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a law that could imprison journalists for up to 15 years for reporting “fake” news about military and attacks, in conflict with statements by Russian officials.

At the start of the war, Mikhail Jaigar, founder of Dodge, posted an open letter signed by journalists condemning the attack.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is shameful, he wrote. “It’s a shame, but unfortunately, our children have to bear the responsibility, too, a generation that is too young and not yet born Russians.”

In response to the new law, some media outlets have stopped reporting from Russia and will report on the war from outside the country. The BBC says more Russians are tuning in for factual information.

The BBC’s Russian-language news website tripled its weekly average viewership year-to-date with 10.7 million people last week, the outlet said earlier this week.

“It is often said that the first casualties of the war are true. In a conflict where there is widespread confusion and propaganda, there is a clear need for truth and independent news that people can believe – and in a significant development, millions more Russians are turning to the BBC.” “We will continue to give the Russian people access to the truth, although we can,” Davy said in a statement.