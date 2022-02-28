Russian news websites hacked purportedly by Anonymous amid Ukraine invasion



Several Russian state-controlled or state-linked websites appear to have been hacked early Monday.

Websites of the main Russian state-owned news agency, TASS, the Russian nationally distributed newspaper, Kommersant, and the daily Broadsheet newspaper, Izvestia, which was established in St. Petersburg during the Russian Revolution and was one of the major media outlets. In the Soviet Union, everyone displayed a message signed by the infamous hacking joint Anonymous.

“Dear citizens, we call on you to stop this madness,” the message began. “Don’t send your son and your husband to certain death. Putin is lying to us and putting us in danger. We are cut off from the world, no one is buying our oil and gas. In a few years we will be. Living like North Korea. Why do we need it?” Putin’s name in history books? This is not our war, let’s stop it! “

It continued, “This message will be deleted and some of us will be fired and maybe even sent to prison. But we can no longer tolerate this. Russian journalists who care. Anonymous.”

The message comes days after an international hacking group, Anonymous, launched a cyber attack on governments and corporations seeking to declare war on Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, in response to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The hacking group “YourAnonNews” Twitter account, which currently has 7.4 million followers, announced on Thursday that the hacking group was “currently involved in a campaign against the Russian Federation.” As of Monday morning, the account had not been posted by Russian state news agencies.

Towards the end of Sunday, the account said that the hacking group GNG, affiliated with Anonymous, had leaked the database of SberBANK, a state-owned Russian banking company headquartered in Moscow.

The European Central Bank warned on Monday that Sberbank’s European branch, considered Russia’s largest lender, and two other subsidiaries would fail, after “significant deposit outflows” were linked to “geopolitical tensions”, Reuters reported.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, came under heavy rocket fire on Monday. Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds injured in the city of northeastern Ukraine, with a population of about 1.5 million, according to local media. Heavy shelling and casualties occurred as Ukrainian and Russian officials met on the Ukrainian border with Belarus for peace talks.

Russia has declared war on Putin after invading Ukraine

On the fifth day of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday morning again called on Ukraine to urgently join the European Union through a new special procedure.

“We are grateful to our partners for standing with us, but our goal is to be with all Europeans together,” Zelensky said, according to an English translation. “Europeans understand that our troops are fighting for our country and so, for the whole of Europe, for peace, for peace for all, for all EU countries, for the lives of children, for equality, for democracy.”

The two main UN bodies – the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council – are meeting separately on Monday to discuss Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

The Security Council gave the green light on Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. It would allow all UN members to talk about the war on Monday and vote on a resolution over the weekend that US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said “Russia must be held accountable for its indiscriminate actions and violations of the UN Charter.”

French Ambassador Nicolas de Riviেরre has announced that the Security Council will hold a meeting on Monday afternoon on the humanitarian impact of the Russian aggression, a session called by French President Emmanuel Macron to ensure the distribution of aid to Ukraine’s growing needs.

Both meetings followed Russia’s veto, with a Security Council resolution on Friday calling on Moscow to immediately end its attacks on Ukraine and withdraw all troops. The vote was 11-1, with China, India and the UAE abstaining.

Gadget Clock’s Amy Kellogg and the Associated Press contributed to this report.