Russian NHL players mostly staying silent about Ukraine war



Russian players in the National Hockey League have largely remained silent about their country’s attack on Ukraine, largely as a result of fears of a possible collapse back home.

Of the 41 Russian-born players currently on the NHL, only Washington star Alex Ovechkin and Calgary defender Nikita Jadorov have weighed in on the war. The list is not expected to grow much because of the existing threats to players and their families in Russia.

“It’s tough for all the Russian players in the league,” said Brian McLellan, general manager of Capitals. “There is a lot of pressure on them to have a political opinion in any way and they are trying to strike a balance between how they live their lives and what their political views are and what the reaction might be back home. This is a difficult situation. They.”

Several NHLPA-certified agents representing Russian players have spoken to the Associated Press about the challenges for their clients but will not go on record due to concerns that the details could lead to negative consequences. They say the players have been asked not to share opinions about Ukraine because of the political climate back in the country, where the Russian parliament considers it a crime to spread what the government considers fake news about its military efforts in Ukraine.

Agent Dan Milstein represents more than a dozen Russian and Belarusian players who have appeared in an NHL game this season, including defending champions Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevsky. He says he has received threats in emails and social media since he told ESPN that many of his clients are dealing with harassment.

“It’s just me, the Ukrainian agent, got it,” said Milstein, who was born in Kiev and left Ukraine as a political refugee during the break-up of the Soviet Union. “It was hard for some (players). Some people find refuge on the ice and playing games. … But can you imagine playing a competitive game with your feet on the ice for your wife and your newborn child?” Unprotected? “

Ovechkin’s wife, children and parents are in Russia. Longtime Pittsburgh rival Evgeny Malkin’s parents are there.

Millstein expressed gratitude for the efforts of the league, the players’ union, the team and the police department. The NHL said in a statement earlier this week that it was “concerned about the well-being of Russian players who play in the NHL for their NHL club, not against Russia. We understand that they and their families are in a very difficult position.”

An NHL spokesman said the league wanted to stand by that statement without elaborating. When contacted, the NHLPA said it had contacted the league about security arrangements at both the league and party levels.

For Ovechkin, a well-known supporter of Vladimir Putin and who pleaded for peace, and Jadorov, who posted on Instagram “No War” and “Stop It !!!” Posted this message. There have been reactions from many quarters. Ovechkin was criticized for not condemning the Russian president’s actions, which he once promoted as part of the “Putin team,” when Jadorov could be blacklisted from playing for his country’s national team.

New York Rangers winger Artemi Panarin, the only Russian player in the NHL to oppose Putin, has removed all elements of the criticism from his Instagram account and made it private.

Agents speaking with the AP said most of the threats came on social media and did not think Russian players in North America were in immediate danger more than the general public. Many insisted that the players’ friends and family members return home if someone spoke out against the war.

“It’s definitely a concern because it’s a catch-22,” Milstein said. “Hockey players have families at home. They’re worried on both sides of the ocean.”

Most NHL players have been advised not to talk about the Ukraine attack. Ovechkin, in a special case given his place as one of the most influential and popular Russian athletes at home and in the US capital, said in his public comment: “Please, no more war. It doesn’t matter who is at war, Russia, Ukraine, different countries. I think we live in a world where we have to live in peace. “

McLellan made it clear that Ovechkin and countrymen have the support of the capitals of Evgeny Kuznetsov, Dmitry Orlov and Ilya Samsonov.

“They have to balance a lot of different things,” McLellan said. “I just think it’s hard for them to understand where they fit into the two situations and what they can say, what they can’t say and what their true feelings are.”