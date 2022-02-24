Sports

Russian NHL prospect, 20, diagnosed with brain tumor: ‘I want to stay positive’

24 seconds ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs Tuesday announced that 2020 NHL Draft pick Rodion Amirov, a Russian, was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was discovered during recovery from a separate injury.

Amirov, 20, will miss the rest of the KHL season as he is receiving medical treatment in Germany, General Manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement.

“I am sorry to announce to our fans that Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.” Statement Rodion started with KHL’s Salavat Ufa in the 2021-22 season but suffered an injury to open the season. While recovering from the injury, he developed some new, unrelated symptoms that required extensive investigation over the past few months. . ”

Russia's Rodion Amirov skates against Germany's Simon Zinnip during the quarterfinals of the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championships on January 2, 2021 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Canada.

(Codie McLachlan / Getty Images)

Details of the Russian hockey player’s condition have not been released, but Dubas said the agency was in direct contact with the facility where Amirov was receiving his treatment and would “continue to ensure that he receives the best possible care throughout the process.”

Russia's Rodion Amirov celebrates a goal during the Ice Hockey Karzala Tournament as part of the Euro Hockey Tour (EHT) season match between Sweden and Russia on November 7, 2020 in Helsinki, Finland.

(Via Vesa Moilanen / Magazine / AFP Getty Images)

Amirv says Sportsnet On Tuesday he said he wanted to “stay positive” and hoped people would “think positively of me.”

“There are many more people who have their own ailments or illnesses. I want to show by example that I can give people hope,” he told the outlet.

Russia's Rodion Amirov scored a goal during the Ice Hockey Karjala Tournament on November 7, 2020 in Helsinki, Finland, as part of the Euro Hockey Tour (EHT) season match between Sweden and Russia.

(Via Vesa Moilanen / Magazine / AFP Getty Images)

Amirov was drafted by Maple Leafs in the 2020 NHL Draft. According to Sportsnet, Amirov was ready to finish the KHL season with the hope of fighting for a place in the NHL next season.

