One of several Russian oligarchs seeking US sanctions for Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a businessman with close ties to the Kremlin and is on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for allegedly interfering in American elections.

On Thursday, authorities announced a complete ban on eight Russian oligarchs and their family members.

The White House said in a statement that “these individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people and some have promoted their family members to higher positions.” “Others sit on top of Russia’s largest companies and (Russian President Vladimir) are responsible for providing the necessary resources to support Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.”

Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigogin, known as “Putin’s chef,” has been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States by interfering in the work of the Federal Election Commission from 2014 to February 2018. He is also accused of funding an Internet research firm in St. Petersburg. Based troll factory where Russians post pro-Kremlin propaganda online under false pretenses.

“He has overseen and authorized the conduct of political and electoral interventions in the United States, including the purchase of American computer server space, the creation of hundreds of fictional online personalities, and the use of identity stolen from individuals in the United States,” the FBI Wanted Poster said.

“These steps were taken to reach out to a significant number of Americans seeking to interfere in the US political system, including the 2016 presidential election,” the agency added.

The FBI noted that Prigogine had ties to Russia, Indonesia and Qatar and that this should be considered an international flight risk. He is also believed to be the founder of the Wagner Group, a private paramilitary group that recently deployed 400 troops to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Prigogine has denied the allegations.

Prigogine has been described as “Putin’s chef” because of his catering business, which hosts dinners for the Kremlin, the Moscow Times reported last year. The FBI is offering a 250,000 reward for information leading to his capture.

In addition to Prigogine, other oligarchs targeted for complete economic sanctions include: Nikolai Tokarev, along with his wife, daughter and two luxury real estate companies; Boris Rottenberg and his wife and sons; Arkady Rottenberg and his three children; Sergei Chemezov and his wife, son and stepdaughter; Igor Shuvalov, his five companies, his wife, son, company Jet and his daughter and his company; Alisher Usmanov, his private jet, has been described as one of the largest privately owned aircraft in the world, and his yacht, which was seized by Germany, is one of the largest in the world, the White House said.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov was also on the list.

The United States has also imposed visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs known for financing and operating in support of Russia’s foreign policy. The bans also apply to 47 family members and close associates.

The Treasury Department will also target seven Russian entities accused of spreading misinformation: the SDN Strategic Culture Foundation and its affiliated outlets Odna Rodina, Rhythm of Eurasia, and the journal Cameron; South front SDN InfoRos; New Eastern Outlook; Oriental Review; United World International; And geopolitical.

Twenty-six people from Russia and Ukraine will be nominated by the organization based on their role in the organization.

The White House said in a statement that “these organizations have spread falsehoods that advance Russia’s strategic objectives and falsely justify the Kremlin’s activities.”