Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva says positive drug test a result of grandfather’s heart medication

Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva says positive drug test a result of grandfather’s heart medication
Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva says positive drug test a result of grandfather’s heart medication

Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva says positive drug test a result of grandfather’s heart medication

Russian figure skater Camila Valiva claimed in her hearing in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) last week that her positive drug test was the result of a combination of her grandfather’s heart drugs, Olympics Officials said Tuesday.

Dennis Oswald, permanent chairman of the International Olympic Committee’s disciplinary commission, said Villiver’s defense was that his test for trimetazidine was positive, a metabolic drug that helps prevent angina attacks and treat dizziness, the result of contamination.

“His argument was that the contamination happened with a product that his grandfather was taking,” he said. Reuters.

Camilla Valiva of the ROC during the women's singles skating shorts program during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Camilla Valiva of the ROC during the women’s singles skating shorts program during the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
(Ramsey Cardy / Sportsfile via Getty Images)

The court ruled that Valiva would be allowed to skate in the women’s short program on Tuesday, but that it would not be a medal event if she took the place.

Valiva won first place in the women’s shorts program on Tuesday amid a backlash from the Olympic community. He was looking emotional after his performance, leading with a score of 82.16. The top 25 skaters in Tuesday’s event advanced to the women’s free skating medal event on Thursday. Valliver’s qualification resulted in an additional skater qualifying for the event.

On December 25, the 15-year-old sensation tested positive for trimetazidine at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia. His sample came back positive last week after the Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the team event, prompting his initial ban.

Camilla Valiva reacts to the women's solo skating program at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 15, 2022.

Camilla Valiva reacts to the women’s solo skating program at the Winter Olympics in Beijing on February 15, 2022.
(Harry Howe / Getty Images)

Oswald told reporters at a news conference that a second sample, sample “B”, had not yet been tested. Olympic athletes are tested twice and need to test a second sample for a positive test for a banned substance, according to a Reuters report. If they do not like it, athletes accept drug test charges.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency is responsible for conducting the test.

Camilla Valiva tested positive for trimetazidine at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 25.

Camilla Valiva tested positive for trimetazidine at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 25.
(Andrew Milligan / PA photo via Getty Images)

In his only comment since the drug test came to light, Valiva told Russian state broadcaster Channel One on Monday night that “these days have been very difficult for me. I am happy but I am mentally exhausted.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

