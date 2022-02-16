Sports

Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for three heart drugs: reports

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for three heart drugs: reports
Written by admin
Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for three heart drugs: reports

Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for three heart drugs: reports

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Teen figure skater Camilla Valiva, involved in the latest doping scandal at the Russian Olympic Committee, continued to unveil Tuesday’s report that the 15-year-old athlete tested positive for three different substances to improve heart function in a sample taken before her arrival. Beijing.

Documents reviewed by New York Times The lab in Stockholm, which first detected the presence of trimetazidine in samples taken at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 25, also found evidence of two other substances not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. .

Live update: Beijing Olympics

According to the summary filed by WADA, Valiva listed the substances in the doping control form: L-carnitine and hypoxane.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee talks to coaches during a training session at the Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 2022 in Beijing.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee talks to coaches during a training session at the Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 10, 2022, 2022 in Beijing.
(AP Photo / Jeff Roberson)

Speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, two sources with knowledge of the briefing said WADA argued that the presence of both substances undermined Valliver’s argument that the banned drug had accidentally entered its system.

Valivar’s sample returned positive last week after the Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the team event, prompting him to issue an initial ban. It was withdrawn by the Russian anti-doping agency, but its case was taken to the Arbitration for Sport (CAS) court on Monday to determine if she could compete in the women’s event on Tuesday.

READ Also  Ryan Murphy Casts Doubt on Whether His Loss to R.O.C. Swimmer Was Clean

An International Olympic Committee official said Tuesday that during his hearing where he was finally cleared for the competition, Valiva said the banned substance could be the result of drug contamination his grandfather regularly took.

But the combination of valvular specimens is worrisome.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during the women's singles skating - free skating on February 15, 2022 at the Capitol Indoor Stadium, Beijing, on the eleventh day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during the women’s singles skating – free skating on February 15, 2022 at the Capitol Indoor Stadium, Beijing, on the eleventh day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
(Andrew Milligan / PA photo via Getty Images)

Hypoxen, a drug designed to increase the flow of oxygen to the heart, was recently banned by the US Anti-Doping Agency, without much success. L-carnitine, another oxygen-boosting performance enhancer, is prohibited if injected above a certain threshold.

USADA CEO Travis Tigert said the drug, found in the valve system after a December 25 test, combined with 2.1 nanograms of trimetazidine, was “an indication that something more serious was happening.”

“You use all of this to increase performance,” he said. Valvera’s defense “completely undermines credibility.”

Valiva won first place in the women’s shorts program on Tuesday amid a backlash from the Olympic community. He was looking emotional after his performance, leading with a score of 82.16. The top 25 skaters in Tuesday’s event advanced to the women’s free skating medal event on Thursday. Valliver’s qualification resulted in an additional skater qualifying for the event.

If he receives a medal at the event, the IOC will not award any medals as a result of his positive drug testing.

Team ROC's Camilla Valiva responds during the women's solo freestyle skating team event on the third day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 7, 2022 at the Capitol Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China.

Team ROC’s Camilla Valiva responds during the women’s solo freestyle skating team event on the third day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on February 7, 2022 at the Capitol Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China.
(Catherine Ivy / Getty Images)

READ Also  cricket-board-chairman-ramiz-raja-meets-bcci-president-sourav-ganguly-and-jay-shah-discussed-on-asia-cup-2023-as-well-as-ind-vs-pak-bilateral- series - PCB Chairman Rameez Raja meets Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah, talks about 2023 Asia Cup; Discussion also took place regarding India-Pakistan bilateral series

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said: “There will be an asterisk against the results as they will be the initial pending for further investigation.” Reuters. “We would rather not do that. My heart goes out to the athletes but the IOC has to abide by the rules.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Russian #Olympic #skater #Kamila #Valieva #tested #positive #heart #drugs #reports

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian Women's hockey team breaks down during telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment