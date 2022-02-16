Russian Olympic skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for three heart drugs: reports



Teen figure skater Camilla Valiva, involved in the latest doping scandal at the Russian Olympic Committee, continued to unveil Tuesday’s report that the 15-year-old athlete tested positive for three different substances to improve heart function in a sample taken before her arrival. Beijing .

Documents reviewed by New York Times The lab in Stockholm, which first detected the presence of trimetazidine in samples taken at the 2022 Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, Russia on December 25, also found evidence of two other substances not banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency. .

According to the summary filed by WADA, Valiva listed the substances in the doping control form: L-carnitine and hypoxane.

Speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity, two sources with knowledge of the briefing said WADA argued that the presence of both substances undermined Valliver’s argument that the banned drug had accidentally entered its system.

Valivar’s sample returned positive last week after the Russian Olympic Committee won gold in the team event, prompting him to issue an initial ban. It was withdrawn by the Russian anti-doping agency, but its case was taken to the Arbitration for Sport (CAS) court on Monday to determine if she could compete in the women’s event on Tuesday.

An International Olympic Committee official said Tuesday that during his hearing where he was finally cleared for the competition, Valiva said the banned substance could be the result of drug contamination his grandfather regularly took.

But the combination of valvular specimens is worrisome.

Hypoxen, a drug designed to increase the flow of oxygen to the heart, was recently banned by the US Anti-Doping Agency, without much success. L-carnitine, another oxygen-boosting performance enhancer, is prohibited if injected above a certain threshold.

USADA CEO Travis Tigert said the drug, found in the valve system after a December 25 test, combined with 2.1 nanograms of trimetazidine, was “an indication that something more serious was happening.”

“You use all of this to increase performance,” he said. Valvera’s defense “completely undermines credibility.”

Valiva won first place in the women’s shorts program on Tuesday amid a backlash from the Olympic community. He was looking emotional after his performance, leading with a score of 82.16. The top 25 skaters in Tuesday’s event advanced to the women’s free skating medal event on Thursday. Valliver’s qualification resulted in an additional skater qualifying for the event.

If he receives a medal at the event, the IOC will not award any medals as a result of his positive drug testing.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said: “There will be an asterisk against the results as they will be the initial pending for further investigation.” Reuters . “We would rather not do that. My heart goes out to the athletes but the IOC has to abide by the rules.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.