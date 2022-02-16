Russian Olympic speedskater apologizes for giving double middle finger after besting Team USA in semifinal



A Russian Olympics Speedskater is on fire to overturn a bird after the men’s team defeated Team USA in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Daniel Aldoshkin, 20, apologized after receiving a backlash for flashing his middle finger when he and teammates Ruslan Zakharov and Sergei Trofimov crossed the finish line with an Olympic record time of 3: 36.62, earning at least one silver medal.

“I threw my hand,” Aldoshkin said, through RT.com . “I have my first medal, my first Olympics. I didn’t mean anything like that. I’m sorry if it bothered anyone.”

Zakharov, who won gold in the men’s 5,000m relay in 2014, defended his teammate, calling it an “emotional reaction”.

“In speed skating, we fight against time, not against the opponent,” he said, according to the outlet. “It was purely a psychological reaction.”

Alexei Kravatsov, president of the Russian Skating Union, has offered another apology, doubling Aldoshkin’s actions over his emotions.

“Today was a very emotional day for our team. Daniel, a debutant in the Games, won his first Olympic medal in his career. The team set an Olympic record in the semifinals. It was an explosion of emotion,” Kravtsov said via RT.com.

“We spoke to the athlete, he made a statement at a press conference. Emotions were captured in the finishing line, there was no subtext in this action. We are sorry if anyone perceives this situation differently and [it] Annoyed someone. On behalf of the Russian Skating Union, we have our official apology. “

The Russian Olympic Committee is second with a total of 22 medals, but is ninth with only four gold medals.