Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza given 15 days in jail



You can’t call war a war. And you can’t call it a suit.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition figure, was sentenced to just 15 days in prison for trying to avoid capture by police. Observers did not live up to their expectations, but his wife shared her thoughts with Gadget Clock.

The court said Kara-Murza increased her walking speed and even changed direction when she saw police approaching her on Monday. Evgenia Kara-Murza called the story irrational. She said police were waiting for her husband when he dragged her home. They surrounded his car and ordered him out.

“There is nothing to complain about. It has nothing to do with reality,” Evgenia said. “I am convinced that my husband is being persecuted for his political activities, for his anti-government activities, for advocating for personal sanctions against murderers and thieves during the Putin regime, for calling their bloody war a war.”

Mrs Kara-Murza believes the court is using disobedient police charges as an excuse to keep her husband in jail until they find a good way to silence him.

“Under this article (disobedient to the police) a person can be sentenced directly to jail, contrary to the new law on spreading false news,” he explained. There “you will be fined first. You could be sent to prison for fifteen years. That’s true. But it must be a second or third offense.”

He has a bold face, as he has been in the trenches with Vladimir for two decades when he made a career calling for the Putin government to be abused.

He was close to Boris Nemtsov, who was shot dead by opposition figures on a bridge behind the Kremlin in 2015, and was in favor of justice in an unresolved case. He worked with former oligarch Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who had been incarcerated for years and now works for funds and the front from his exile.

There have been two attempts to poison Kara-Murza. Doctors in Moscow first tried to explain the failure of his multiple organs, probably in response to excessive alcohol consumption, which his wife also called unreasonable as her husband, then in the early thirties, he was healthy.

About the second time, he claimed that the doctor admitted that the serious illness looked like poison, although no substance has yet been identified, or Russia has not officially acknowledged that Kara-Murza was poisoned. Evgenia believes they have adopted a strategy similar to that of another opposition figure, Alexei Navalny, applying poison before long-haul flights in the hope that aid will not arrive on time.

Only in the case of Kara-Murza, the flight he boarded was transatlantic, so it was more difficult for a sick patient to make an emergency landing. But Poison, his wife says, kicked pre-maturely with compassion. He did not board the plane, and he managed to get treatment in Moscow.

And Kara-Murza keeps going back to Moscow, which many people can’t do. When the family (they have three children) lives in the Washington area, Vladimir thinks Putin needs to be with his people to keep up the pressure.

“He believes that as a Russian politician, he needs to be where his people are fighting against a murderous, bloody regime. And he believes that if he is hiding somewhere, he will not have the right to call on these people to continue their fight.” Not exactly the way he made it, he’ll be in the front row, and he’s always been there. Despite a lot of personal risk, “he says.

She had the opportunity to speak to her husband last night after her arrest – she had to make a phone call from the detainee.

Evgenia Kara-murza says she told her mother and grandmother that she was fine and that she would be fine. But he does not know where he will be taken.

I asked what he said to the children, the eldest of whom was sixteen. “Their father has been arrested … for doing the right thing. To stand up against the evil that Mr Putin represents. To stand up for the war, to speak up,” he paused, tears welling up in his eyes. “And they should be proud of him.”