Russian Orthodox Church says Pope Francis ‘chose the wrong tone’ over ‘Putin’s altar boy’ comment



The Russian Orthodox Church retaliated against the Vatican this week after Pope Francis told an Italian newspaper that Patriarch Kirill “should not transform himself into the son of Putin’s altar” during the Ukraine invasion.

The Russian Orthodox Church said in a statement on Wednesday that “Pope Francis has chosen the wrong tune.” “Such statements are unlikely to contribute to the establishment of a constructive dialogue between the Roman Catholic and Russian Orthodox Churches, which is especially needed at the present time.”

The pope recalled during an interview with Della Best newspaper in Italian Korea that half of his 40-minute conversation with Patriarch Kirill in March was about “all the justifications for war” by the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Pope Francis ‘NATO barks at Russia’s door’ suggests Putin could force Ukraine to invade

Kirill, a longtime supporter of Putin, echoed the Russian president’s argument for a war on religion and blamed NATO.

“The patriarch Kirill recalled that towards the end of the Soviet era, Russia received an assurance that NATO would not move an inch to the east. However, this promise was broken, even the former Soviet Baltic republics joined NATO,” the Russian Orthodox Church said on Wednesday. “Russia could not and will not allow this to happen.”

Despite their disagreements, Pope Francis has partially blamed NATO, telling Italian newspapers this week that “NATO’s barking at Russia’s door” has forced Putin to attack.

“A rage that I don’t know if you can say it was provoked, but probably convenient,” Pope said.

Pope Francis met Kirill in person in Cuba six years ago, the first time a pope has met the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church for nearly a millennium since the Great Schism.