Russian passenger plane crashes: Russian passenger plane crashes with 16 people on land

In Russia, a passenger plane carrying 16 passengers had to crash-land four kilometers from the runway. Emergency services said the plane was en route from Irkutsk to Kazachenskoye at the time of the crash. It is said that the plane caught fire shortly before landing. This forced the pilot to make an emergency landing at a different location four kilometers from the runway.The L-410 plane carrying 14 passengers and two crew members crashed in Russia’s Irkutsk region on Sunday, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said. A spokesman for the emergency services said the L-410 had made a hard landing in Taiga. The plane had a total of 16 people, including two crew members.

The air traffic controller reported to the emergency ministry after the plane went missing on radar. In a hurry, a Mi-8 helicopter was sent to search for the plane. Shortly afterwards, emergency services reported that the plane had caught fire. However, a passenger has called his relatives.

The Russian Investigative Committee, citing preliminary information about the crash, said all passengers on the plane were safe. The condition of one of the passengers is critical. The committee also said that a criminal case has been filed for violating security rules.