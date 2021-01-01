Russian President Vladimir Putin cried at a friend’s funeral

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is the most powerful man in the country. But she was seen crying in public about the death of a close friend, which was a very rare sight. Putin was seen weeping with his head on a friend’s coffin. He attended the funeral of his friend and Emergency Situations Minister Yevgeny Zinichev, 55, in Moscow on Friday.

Putin put his head on the coffin and cried

Zinichev died Wednesday while trying to save a man’s life during an Arctic exercise. This information was provided by the Russian Ministry. During Zinichev’s last visit, Putin became emotional and was seen crying with his head on his friend’s open coffin. He even touched Zinichev’s body inside the coffin.

Comfort to a friend’s wife

He then sat next to Zinichev’s wife, Natalya, and comforted her all the time. Putin comforted Natalya by holding her hand as she cried. Zinichev became head of Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations in 2018. Prior to that, he had spent several years as part of Putin’s security briefings.

The ministry issued a statement on Wednesday confirming Zinichev’s death. However, he did not say where or how he died. It was reported that he was just trying to save film director Alexander Melanick.