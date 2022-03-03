World

Russian President Vladimir Putin has features of a psychopath: expert

1 day ago
Cornell University forensic psychiatrist Gadget Clock told Digital that Russian President Vladimir Putin has demonstrated the characteristics of a psychopath who can only be stopped by a “credible threat of power.”

Dr. Cohen said that diagnosing a public figure would be a violation of the ethics of his profession, which he did not personally examine, but that he could evaluate Putin’s actions in the context of his personality.

He says Putin scores high in three areas associated with the mental illness of psychopathy: aggression, narcissism and lack of empathy, which are fully demonstrated among authoritarian leaders. Invasion of Ukraine.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rode a horse outside the southern Siberian town of Kizil on August 3, 2009.

(Alexei Druzinin via Getty Images / AFP)

“He’s not crazy,” Cohen said. “He is charming, calculating and tactical. With psychopaths, you can’t build a general understanding. You can’t deal with them. They really only respond to higher power, a credible threat of coercion.”

Many commentators have pointed to Putin’s use of the country’s nuclear status as a “special war preparation” as a sign of instability, and a growing number of US and European officials have questioned Putin’s mental health.

Putin has a history of going into armed conflict with little concern about civilian casualties. He used heavy force to suppress the separatist uprising in Chechnya, to level the city of Grozny in 2000, and to establish a proxy ruler.

In Syria, he helped President Bashar al-Assad retain power in a 2011 civil uprising by destroying civilian-heavy satellites – even using underground hospital infiltration bombs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a thumbs-up on March 10, 2021, while attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the third reactor at the Akku nuclear power plant.

(Via Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin / Kremlin Reuters)

A few years later, Putin invaded his neighbor Georgia in the south, a country like Ukraine that was once part of the Soviet Union.

Cohen told Gadget Clock Digital that “he sees people as tools to achieve his goals.” He compared her to Joseph Stalin, Adolf Hitler, and Mao Zedong in terms of their brutality and the way their personalities guided their country’s entire foreign policy.

“Putin identifies himself as incompetent with Russia and its legacy,” Cohen said. “It’s a great feeling about himself. He has dominated his whole country, even against the interests of his own people.”

He said Putin would look at his opponents and evaluate their strengths, and in Biden he would smell weakness.

“I don’t think it was helpful when Biden went on TV and said we would not keep troops in Ukraine,” he explained. “We may have strategic ambiguity. We don’t have to say exactly what we’re going to do or not do.”

A photograph of President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin on either side of the Ukrainian flag.

(Photo by Nick Antaya / Getty Images | Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images | Istok)

Rebecca Koffler, a former Russian Defense Intelligence Agency officer and author of “Putin’s Playbook: Russia’s Secret Plan to Defeat America,” disagrees with Cohen’s assessment.

He said other psychiatrists had evaluated Putin’s mental state and concluded that he was a general authoritarian with no inconsistencies.

“Putin’s argument is not American or Western,” said Koffler, who was born and raised in Russia. “His actions reflect Russian cultural norms and standards of conduct,” he explained.

“Russia’s method of warfare is very different from the Western style,” he said. “They do not pay much attention to civilian casualties but prioritize the achievement of the mission, which means eliminating the adversary by any means.”

He called the alliance between Putin and Stalin or Hitler exaggerated. Unlike Joseph Stalin, Putin did not commit murder, starve to death, or send millions of Russians to Gulag.

He says his rule was far less brutal than that of Vladimir Ilyich Lenin or even the Tsar.

“Putin, as a whole, has improved Russia’s well-being as a country and its status on the world stage, which is what the Russian people wanted,” he added. “Russia’s national identity is shrouded in mystery and Russia is a powerful force. Putin has achieved that.”

