Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered to put deterrence forces on high alert Russia Ukraine War

Russia Ukraine War: The President of Russia has ordered the Nuclear Deterrent Force to be put on high alert. With this, the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons in this war has now increased.

In a shocking order, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the country’s nuclear weapons to be ready. With this order, the possibility of nuclear attack in this war has increased.

President Vladimir Putin has accused Western countries of taking “unfriendly steps”. So this force should be kept on alert. The order means Putin wants Russia to be ready to launch nuclear weapons. He has indicated that the Western reaction to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine could open the door to nuclear war. Meanwhile, amid worrying developments, Ukraine’s presidential office said that a delegation would hold meetings with Russian officials. So that we can try to find a solution through talks.

Putin, while giving the nuclear warning directive, cited not only the alleged statements of NATO members, but also the harsh financial sanctions imposed by Western countries against Russia. In which he himself includes. Addressing a meeting with his top officials, Putin asked his defense minister and the chief of the army’s general staff to place nuclear deterrent forces under a “special regime of combat duty”.

Putin said in his statement, “Western countries are not only taking unethical actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials of major NATO members have made aggressive statements about our country.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to the statement, saying that Putin was resorting to a pattern used in the weeks before launching an invasion of Ukraine. In which to create threats that do not exist, to justify further aggression. The global community and the American people should see it through the same lens. We have seen them do this over and over again.

At about the same time as Putin’s nuclear statement, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s office said on the Telegram messaging app that the two sides would meet for talks on the Belarus border.


