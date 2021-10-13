Russian President Vladimir Putin suddenly started coughing in the meeting, people started saying ‘bimaru’, gave this clarification

Let us tell you that recently Putin has returned from Siberia after taking a vacation. During this, many of his close officers were found infected with the corona virus. In such a situation, concerns are being raised about Putin’s cough.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is considered one of the fittest politicians in the world. But these days there are reports about his health that he is going ill. In fact, Putin was seen coughing several times during a meeting. The officials involved in the meeting got worried about his health. To which Putin said that there is nothing to worry about, everything is fine.

Let us tell you that Putin suddenly started coughing while talking to the officials at a meeting on the corona virus epidemic in Moscow. Seeing his persistent cough, the people involved in the meeting got upset. When Putin was questioned expressing concern about this, he said – everything is fine.

It is known that a month ago, Putin returned from Siberia after taking a vacation. During this, many of his close officers were found infected with the corona virus. In such a situation, concerns are being raised about Putin’s health. This meeting was held with members of the Russian Security Council via video conferencing on Monday.

The important thing is that this meeting was also telecasted live on state television. In such a situation, everyone saw Russian President Putin coughing continuously. On his cough, he said that he is conscious about other infections including corona virus, he is also being tested daily. nothing to worry about.

After this meeting, Putin held an important meeting with officials to discuss agricultural agriculture. During this too, he was seen coughing on many occasions. Valentina Matvienko, the speaker of the upper house of the Russian parliament, met Putin after the meeting and inquired about his condition. He said that seeing Putin coughing, everyone is worried about his health.

Regarding his cough, Putin told Security Council officials that, I was out in the cold air and was walking. There is no problem in this. I wish everyone good health. Regarding the booster dose of corona virus vaccine, he said, I know that all of you have been vaccinated for the vaccine. Even after this, do not forget to get vaccinated again.