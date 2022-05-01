Russian priests speak out against war despite threat of prison, sanctions from church



A pair of Russian priests have spoken out against Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, despite the risk of imprisonment or, worse, angering the Russian Church.

The Church has supported the state’s “special campaign” in Ukraine. Moscow’s Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has been a vocal advocate of Putin’s war, saying “God is with Russia, even if Russian troops carry out atrocities against civilians.”

But some priests have begun to speak in spite of the incredible risks involved.

Father Georges Edelstein, 69, spoke to AFP, expressing his frustration with the state and claiming he was a “bad priest.”

“I’ve never been against all wars but I’ve always been against any land grabbing, aggressive war,” Edelstein said. He spoke in support of the US Alliance, but said that maintaining some independence was important for Ukraine.

Only a few priests have found the voice to speak out against the war, and so speak out against Kirill. The patriarchs have called on Russians to “rally around the state” and accuse “enemies” of trying to destroy the historic unity between Russia and Ukraine.

The church maintains a distinct interest in the Ukraine war: the Russian Orthodox Church had the right to appoint the top bishop of Kiev – effectively holding the church there for almost 300 years.

The Ecumenical Patriarch – head of the Orthodox Church – maintained that power was temporary and in 2019 officially recognized the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as independent of Moscow’s patriarchy.

Kirill vehemently opposed the move, calling it “illegal.” Many monasteries and parishes in Ukraine are under Kirill, even if the Parisians are not aware of the truth.

But Edelstein and Father Ivan Bardin oppose their leader, saying “the blood of the Ukrainian people will not be in the hands of the Russian rulers and the soldiers who carry out this order. Their blood is in the hands of each and every one of us.

The priests wrote their comments in a letter posted online, which was later deleted, AFP reported.

“For me, the ‘you will not kill’ order is unconditional,” Bourdain, 50, explained, adding that opponents carry the risk of sanctions and trial. Edelshtein remained active during his retirement.

“If a person commits a personal sin, he rebels himself (against God), the whole church is not with him,” Bardin said.

“If I’m in the church but I’m censoring myself as I speak, if I’m silent about being a sinner and if bloodshed is unacceptable, I’ll slowly, unnoticed, stop being a priest.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.