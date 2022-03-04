Russian propaganda ‘outgunned’ by social media rebuttals



Russia’s state media is spreading misinformation about the position of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which analysts say is an attempt to discourage resistance fighters and reduce support for Ukraine around the world.

In a story published by the Russian news agency Tass this week, a Russian lawmaker was quoted as saying that Zelensky “quickly fled” from Kyiv to Lviv in far-western Ukraine, with photos and video clips showing him leading the Ukrainian defense from the capital.

This is one of the many distorted claims arising from a Russian propaganda and misleading propaganda that strengthens internal support for the attack and weakens the resolve of the Ukrainians. But the same tactics that have plagued this kind of propaganda for years are running into more complex realities where claims can be refuted instantly and credibly on social media.

Kiev’s Zelensky’s videos and photos quickly became some of the defining images of the attack, garnering support for Ukraine at home and abroad and challenging Russia’s efforts to control public perceptions.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

He claims to have fled Kyiv, claiming that Russia hopes to tarnish Zelensky’s reputation as a Ukrainian hero, and also suggests that the legitimate source of the news and information cannot be trusted, according to Sarah Oates, a professor at the University of Maryland who studies Russian propaganda.

To Oates, this is a move that is frustrated by a Russian propaganda machine that cannot compete with the viral images of Ukrainian disobedience.

“They’re wound up. They’ve been doing it for decades, and they have a very good oiled delivery system, but at the moment their content isn’t working properly,” Oates said. “Ukrainians may be completely outgrown by conventional military forces, but they are winning the propaganda war.”

Some of the most popular posts, falsely claiming that Zelensky fled, clearly targeted international audiences. News outlet Sputnik runs translated versions of the story not only in English and Spanish, but also in Portuguese and Vietnamese. Set in the corner of American band Twenty One Pilot – a Spanish-language TickTock video produced by Sputnik has garnered over 2.3 million views.

Zelensky has turned down an American offer to help him evacuate the city.

“The fight is here; I need ammunition, not rides,” Zelensky said last week, according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation.

Biden should speak directly to the Russian people, telling them to condemn Putin’s war in Ukraine

Despite evidence that Zelensky remained in Kiev, Sputnik and Toss did not remove or amend their claims. The story has also been republished in Italy, India and China.

The false story began to spread on Twitter on Friday when George Papadopoulos, a former aide to former President Donald Trump, posted a link to the claim in an Italian publication. Papadopoulos was jailed for lying to the FBI during an investigation into Russia’s interference in Trump’s 2016 election.

“Breaking: Zelensky fled the country after he said he would not leave Ukraine,” Papadopoulos tweeted. He did not immediately return a message seeking comment Friday.

According to Roman Osadchuk, a Ukraine-based analyst at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, the claim that Zelensky has left the capital is not the only statement that Russia is trying to use to demoralize Ukraine. He said Russian forces had also tried to spread rumors that Ukraine had surrendered.

Earlier in the day, a fake account controlled by Zelensky appeared on the Telegram platform, urging Ukrainians to surrender to the invaders.

“Attack morale seems to be really important for Russian forces,” Osadchuk said during an online discussion of the conflict on Friday.

After the President of the European Union called for a ban on Russian state media, a wave of technology companies blocked channels from their platforms within the European Union. These include Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, as well as YouTube owners TickTock and Google.

TickTock, which boasts of more than a billion users worldwide, has emerged as perhaps the leading front in the ongoing information war in parallel with the military offensive, said Siran O’Connor, an analyst who researched the online confusion at the London-based institute. Strategic dialogue. TikTok’s loose content control policies make it a more effective means of spreading misinformation and propaganda than Facebook or YouTube.

O’Connor says one of the preferred tactics used by Russia’s state media is to make pro-Russian remarks to alienate its opponents from Western leaders. For example, the Russian news agency RIA Novosti uploaded a tick video clip this week featuring recent praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Trump. It has been viewed more than 4 million times.

“This is one of the first major battles where TikTok has been at the forefront of events on the ground,” said O’Connor.