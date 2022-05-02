Russian rail bridge blown up near Ukraine border, official calls it ‘sabotage’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian crews are working on Monday to repair a railway bridge near the country’s border with Ukraine that was blown up over the weekend, with local governors claiming it was a “sabotage”.

Officials did not specify the significance of the bridge for the war, but said it sits on an important rail link used to ferry supplies to Russian troops fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Roman Starovit, the regional governor of Kursk, shows in his telegram page pictures a bridge with rail tracks that hangs indefinitely over a gap after the supporting structure below has collapsed.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“So far, an investigation team is working on the bridge, but railway experts have already left for the site and are ready to begin recovery work,” he posted on Sunday, “where the sabotage took place.”

Starovoit added that “it is important to repair it as soon as possible.”

Starovit claimed on Sunday that the bridge had been blown up by unknown assailants and that the investigation committee, Russia’s top state investigative agency, had launched a criminal investigation into what he described as “terrorist acts”, according to the Associated Press.

The regional administration said it expects repairs to be completed by Wednesday.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place in the third month of the Ukrainian war, with a series of explosions and fires in western Russia.

Last week, Mikhail Podoliak, an adviser to Ukraine’s president, said “action is a cruel thing” after hearing the sound of explosions at a Russian ammunition depot and explosions in the war-torn country’s border provinces.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.