Russian sanctions: German energy company agrees to Russia’s ruble conversion plan



German energy company Unipar has agreed to Russia’s demands and will use Moscow’s ruble conversion plan, despite concerns that it would weaken sanctions.

Moscow has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Europe if companies do not pay them in rubles. The Kremlin has worked with Russian gas company Gazprombank to establish a system that would allow companies to deposit foreign currency into an account when Gazprom completes transactions in rubles.

Uniper said on Thursday he had no choice but to use the system and a spokesman told the BBC he was sure the transaction would still comply with EU sanctions.

“For our company and for Germany as a whole, it is impossible to do without Russian gas in the short term; it will have dramatic consequences for our economy,” the spokesman said.

Other European powers are reportedly planning to pursue and use the Russian project.

The European Commission last week advised the agencies that Moscow’s plan could not violate sanctions, insisting that consent would be required to meet the terms of the agreement.

The commission initially said the program could violate the ban, but this week suggested that the proposal does not necessarily violate the ban, Reuters reported.

A document from the commission said, “It would be advisable to seek confirmation from the Russian side that this procedure is possible in accordance with the rules of the decree.” Basically in agreed currency, almost all of which will be in dollars or euros.

Brussels added that there are options that could allow companies to continue to legally pay for gas, but the mechanism for securing the exemption is still unclear.

Gazprom on Wednesday said it had cut off gas supplies to two EU countries in retaliation for an unnecessary energy bill in April when they refused to comply with Moscow’s demands and pay in Russian currency.

European Union President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that “the announcement by Gazprom that it is unilaterally cutting off gas supplies to consumers in Europe is another attempt by Russia to use gas as a tool of blackmail.”

“It is unreasonable and unacceptable. And it again shows Russia’s distrust as a gas supplier,” he added.

Von der Leyen said EU countries were “ready for this scenario” and were in close contact to identify other ways to supply Poland and Bulgaria with their energy needs.

