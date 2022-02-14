Sports

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics
Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics

Russian skater Kamila Valieva cleared to compete at Olympics

BEIJING – Russian teenager Camilla Valiva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics after failing a pre-Games drug test and is set to try to win a second gold medal in Beijing.

In less than 12 hours of a hurried hearing scheduled for Monday morning, the Arbitration Court for Sport announced its decision that 15-year-old Valiva, a favorite of women’s personal gold, did not need to be temporarily suspended. A thorough investigation.

The court ruled in his favor, partly because he was a minor, known as a “safe person” in the Olympic sense and subject to different rules from an adult athlete.

“The panel considers that preventing an athlete from competing in the Olympic Games will result in irreparable harm,” said CAS Director General Matthew Ribe.

Now, Valiva and her fellow Russian skaters are aiming to sweep the first podium of women’s figure skating in Olympic history. The event begins with a short program on Tuesday and ends on Thursday with a free skate.

Kamila Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training. (Reuters)

Kamila Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training. (Reuters)

Shortly after the decision was made, Valiva was skating in the slot during his allotted practice, as seen by his instructor, Iteri Tutbridge. He completed his program without a hitch, and his skating drew praise from the Russian media.

Global response

Contents hide
1 Global response
2 Right to appeal

The worldwide response has ranged from support for young skaters to allegations that Russian doping has once again damaged a sporting event.

The CAS panel also cited the fundamentals of fairness in its ruling, the fact that it had conducted a clear test in Beijing and that its positive test had “serious problems with untimely notification.”

Valiva tested positive for the heart drug trimetazidine in Russian citizens on December 25, but the results of a Swedish lab were not released until a week ago after helping the Russian Olympic Committee win the team’s gold.

The reasons for the six-week wait for results from Sweden are unclear, although Russian officials have suggested that this was partly due to an increase in the Omicron variant COVID-19 in January, which affected workers.

In a statement about the ruling, WADA suggested that RUSADA had slipped without signaling to Stockholm Labs that Valliver’s sample was a priority to analyze so closely at the Olympics.

His lawsuit has been rocking the Olympics since last Tuesday when the team’s event medal ceremony was pulled from the schedule.

The Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) immediately fired him, then lifted the ban a day later, rendering the award null and void. The IOC and others have appealed and a speedy hearing was held on Sunday night. Valiva testified via video conference.

Athletes under the age of 16 like Valivar have more rights under anti-doping rules and are not generally liable for taking prohibited substances. The focus of any future investigation will be his personal team – coaches, doctors, nutritionists, etc.

The verdict only determines whether Valiva can continue skating before her case is resolved. It does not determine the fate of a gold medal that he has already won.

Team ROC's Camilla Valiva responds during the Women's Singles Free Skating Team event on February 3, 2022 at the Capitol Indoor Stadium in Beijing on the third day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

Team ROC's Camilla Valiva responds during the Women's Singles Free Skating Team event on February 3, 2022 at the Capitol Indoor Stadium in Beijing on the third day of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.
(Getty Images)

Valiva made the first four-time jump to the Olympics by a woman after winning a team event gold with the Russian Olympic Committee last Monday. The United States won silver and Japan won bronze. Canada is in fourth place.

That medal, and any medal he has won in individual competitions, can still be taken from him.

A separate, long-term investigation of positive doping tests conducted by RUSADA sampled in St. Petersburg will address these issues.

Right to appeal

The World Anti-Doping Agency will have the right to appeal against any RUSADA judgment, and has stated that it wants the Valivar team to investigate independently.

With the Valiva case, questions raised by the often proven culture of doping in Russian sports have become a major issue for the Sixth consecutive Olympic Games, including the last three winter editions in Sochi, Russia; Pyongyang, South Korea; And now Beijing.

Sarah Hirschland, CEO of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a statement: “This seems to be another chapter in Russia’s systematic and widespread disregard for clean sports.”

Hirschland said the USOPC was “disappointed with the message that this decision sent” and suggested that athletes had lost confidence in knowing they had competed in the level playing field.

Kamila Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.

Kamila Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.
(Reuters)

At the Rink on Tuesday, the CAS decided to hold an ice dance competition as soon as it prepared its verdict.

Gold medalists Gabriela Papadakis and Guillaume Cারsar of France and American bronze medalists Madison Hubble and Zachary Donahu have proposed “no comment.”

Nikita Katsalapov, who won a silver medal for the Russians with Victoria Sinisina, simply said: “Go Camilla!”

Hubble and Donohue could upgrade their silver medals to gold in the team competition if the Russians snatched their titles at a later date.

“No agreement has been reached yet, but I know everyone on the team wants to win medals here as a team,” Hubble said. “If we miss that opportunity, it’s a huge disappointment.”

The IOC called for the entire Valiva doping case to be settled in Beijing, which was unrealistic. The IOC, however, can now reschedule a team skating medal ceremony.

