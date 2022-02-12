Sports

Russian skater Kamila Valieva will have doping case heard on Sunday at Olympics

Russian skater Kamila Valieva will have doping case heard on Sunday at Olympics
Russian skater Kamila Valieva will have doping case heard on Sunday at Olympics

Russian skater Kamila Valieva will have doping case heard on Sunday at Olympics

The fate of Russian figure skater Camilla Valliver will be decided on Monday.

Valiva will find out if she can skate in the women’s competition at the Winter Olympics the day after the arbitration court for sports announced on Saturday that a speedy hearing of her doping case would be held in Beijing on Saturday. The verdict will be given on Monday afternoon.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee is training for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

Camilla Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee is training for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday, February 12, 2022.
(AP Photo / Barnett Armangu)

Valiva, 15, a gold-medal-winning favorite, became emotional after Saturday’s practice session. He tested positive for the banned heart drug trimetazidine in Russia in December. The star figure skater won a gold medal at the team event a week ago before the test results were known.

Valiva is scheduled to compete as an individual on Tuesday.

Earlier on Saturday, the sports supreme court confirmed that it had received appeals from both the International Olympic Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency challenging the right to valium competition.

The Russian anti-doping agency automatically banned him after a positive test. A day later, Rusada lifted the ban. The IOC has filed an urgent appeal, which will be heard by the arbitration court on Sunday.

Kamila Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.

Kamila Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.
(Reuters / Toby Melville)

“It was sending a signal that we want to resolve this as soon as possible,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

The legal process is unusually complex because Valliver has the status of a juvenile, which protects him from anti-doping rules.

Since Valliver is only 15, his final punishment could be as low as a reprimand. His team of trainers and physicians are facing further scrutiny because the World Anti-Doping Code indicates that they will automatically be under investigation.

Valiva tested positive in a sample given on December 25, when he won the Russian national championship.

That sample was the responsibility of the Russian anti-doping agency, known as RUSADA. It was sent to a WADA-approved laboratory in Stockholm, Sweden for analysis.

On Monday – just hours after Valliver Skating helped the Russians win the Olympic team event – Stockholm Labs told Rusada that the test was positive.

A three-judge CAS panel will only consider a request to re-impose an interim injunction on Valivar.

Kamila Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.

Kamila Valiva of the Russian Olympic Committee during training.

It will be decided later whether the Russian team will retain the gold medal in the team event.

A full investigation into the doping case could take Rusada and several months. This can also be appealed to the CAS.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

