Russian Skating Star Kamila Valieva Tested Positive for Banned Drug – Gadget Clock

Russian Skating Star Kamila Valieva Tested Positive for Banned Drug





Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old superstar, tested positive for a banned substance prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics, NBC Sports reported Wednesday.

The Olympic ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday.

NBC News reported the drug detected was trimetazidine, a metabolic agent that helps prevent angina attacks and treats vertigo, according to the European Union’s medicines agency. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency because it can help endurance and increase blood flow efficiency.

The sample was reportedly obtained before Valieva won the European championship last month in Estonia, a performance that solidified her status as the leader of Russia’s “quad squad” of elite women’s figure skaters headed to Beijing.

It’s unclear if Russia is appealing or fighting the result. Her appearance at practice implied that the federation isn’t accepting the ruling.

A positive test could cost Russia the gold medal from the team competition and threaten Valieva’s chance to win the individual competition that starts Tuesday. She is the heavy favorite.

International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams earlier cited “legal consultation” required with the governing body of skating.

The team event was contested over three days between Friday and Monday and included two elements in each of men’s, women’s, pairs and ice dance categories.

The standout performance was 15-year-old Russian skater Valieva becoming the first female skater to land a quad jump at an Olympics.

If any athlete and team were disqualified or had their results nullified, an appeal would likely follow, which could further delay the medals presentation.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set up an office in Beijing to hear urgent cases during the Winter Games.

Technically, it isn’t Russia competing at the Beijing Olympics, but ROC.

Russia’s name and flag are banned from the Olympics once again in the continuing fallout from the doping scandals which dominated the last decade of Russian sports.

It will be the third and last Olympics under these restrictions for Russia, which fielded an ROC team at last year’s Tokyo Olympics and the “Olympic Athlete from Russia” team at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The 2018 sanctions were for doping and cover-ups when Russia hosted the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The current punishment is for a further cover-up, when the World Anti-Doping Agency found it had been handed manipulated doping data from the country’s national testing lab, which was under the control of Russian law enforcement. The restrictions on Russia expire in December 2022, well before the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. The Russian government denies there was any state involvement in doping.