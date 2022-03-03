Russian soccer player Artem Dzyuba speaks out on Ukraine invasion in response to criticism



Artem Dijuba, captain of the Russian national team Football The team broke its silence on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine on Wednesday, calling the war “terrible” but noticing other players who called it “shocked” by its “aggression and hatred”.

Dijuba, who plays for Janet St. Petersburg, has issued a lengthy statement Instagram He says he never wanted to talk about the Russian-led invasion of Ukraine because he was “not an expert on politics” but was forced to deal with the situation after being “pushed in many ways”.

He seems to be referring to Everton’s Vitaly Mykolenko, who called Djuba on social media to remain silent this week.

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian athletes die during the attack

“I did not want to comment on the events in Ukraine until the last minute,” a translation of the Dijuber Post said. SkySports “I didn’t want to, because I’m not afraid, but because I’m not an expert in politics. I’ve never been involved and I never will be (unlike many statesmen and virologists who have recently appeared on the Internet). But as anyone else, I have my own opinions.” And I say that because I’m under pressure from many quarters. “

“The war is terrible. I am shocked by human aggression and hatred, which is spreading on a larger scale every day,” he continued. “I am against discrimination based on your nationality. I am not ashamed to be Russian. I am proud to be Russian. I do not understand why athletes have to suffer now.

“I am against double standards. Why is it that everything is allowed, but we are to blame for everything? Why does everyone always say that sports are apolitical, but at the first opportunity, when it relates to Russia, this policy is completely forgotten?”

Dzyuba’s special target was the players who apparently called him for his silence – especially Mykolenko.

“To some of my colleagues who sit in their palaces in England and talk nonsense: which can’t bother us, we understand it all! Peace and kindness to all!”

Mykolenko, a Ukrainian soccer player who previously played for Dynamo Kiev, called Dijuba directly in a social media post on Tuesday.

“While you remain silent —- with your main football teammates, peaceful civilians are being killed in Ukraine,” he wrote, via Yahoo Sports . “You will be locked in your dungeon for the rest of your life and most importantly for the lives of your kids. And I’m glad.”

Russia and Belarus were torn apart by the international sports community last week where both players and teams refused to play against the country, prompting sports federations to ban those teams or players from competing.

Both FIFA and UEFA have announced that Russia will be banned from all international competitions until further notice, including a World Cup qualifier later this month.