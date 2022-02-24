Russian soccer player Fedor Smolov becomes first to speak out against invasion of Ukraine



Soccer Player Fedor Smolov became the first Russian The footballer will call for an attack on Vladimir Putin in Ukraine on Thursday, speaking in favor of “not war” in a post on social media.

Dynamo Moscow’s 32-year-old striker Smolov posted a black square on his Instagram just hours after Russia launched its largest military offensive against another state on the European continent since World War II.

“No war,” reads his caption, followed by a broken heart emoji and the flag of Ukraine. According to AFP, he was the first Russian player to speak out against the attack.

Smolov has made 45 appearances for the Russian national team, scoring 16 goals overall. He began his club career with Dynamo Moscow in 2007, where he played seven seasons before moving to Lone in the Russian Premier League to other clubs. He returned in 2021 after a brief stint with a club in La Liga.

Smolov’s post follows Manchester City star Oleksandr Jinchenko, a member of Ukraine’s national team who posted a picture on his Instagram store wishing for the death of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I hope you die in the most painful painful death, creature,” read the now deleted post, according to Daily message .

Jinchenko complained that the post had been removed from Instagram. According to the outlet, Instagram is investigating the football player’s claim.

The European Football Association (UEFA) has announced a meeting for Friday where sources say they are expected to remove the Champions League final from Russia in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.

Several other international sports organizations, including the International Olympic Committee, have condemned Russia, saying the attack was a “violation of the Olympic treaty” which is set to end next month after the Paralympics.