Russian soldiers crammed 300 Ukrainians into basement Many people lost their lives – Russian soldiers crammed 300 people into the basement, sitting there all month; Many people lost their lives after suffering from hunger and thirst.

The Russo-Ukraine war is about 50 days away and in the meantime many heart-wrenching pictures have come to the fore. Russia is constantly bombing the cities of Ukraine. The Bucha massacre is being strongly condemned around the world, but everyday tales related to the brutality of Russian soldiers are coming to the fore. It is being said that now Russian soldiers are targeting the common people.

On this episode, Ukraine’s Interior Ministry also said in the past that more than 720 people have been killed in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv, while more than 200 are missing due to the attack by Russian troops. Now The Associated Press has quoted a report that Russian soldiers forced more than 300 villagers into the basement of a school, residents of the village of Yahidne, 140 km from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

Then, in early March, after the Russians took control of the area around the northern city of Chernihiv, they were ordered to go to the basement at gunpoint, residents of Yahidne village told the AP. In this, some people died due to going through severe stress for several weeks and due to lack of facilities. Locked in a dark room, those who survived wrote the names of the 18 people on the wall; who died in the basement.

Recalling the circumstances, a woman named Valentina Saroyan told that she was imprisoned in a cellar. There was very little light here, in which I first saw that an old man had died and then the very next day his wife had also died. It was all very painful. During this the man sitting next to me also died the next day and then there was not even a woman. It was very heavy, which was becoming very difficult to remove from the basement.

Residents of Yahidne, located on the outskirts of Chernihiv, said that they were forced to live in the basement day and night. They were only allowed to cook over the campfire or use the toilet. Due to which the health of many people had deteriorated. People say that he is scared by the news coming from the occupied areas day by day. The brutality of Russian soldiers continues in many areas of Ukraine.

Valentina Saroyan recalled the pain in her leg and said that there was only one chair in that basement. On which he spent a month sitting. According to Saroyan, when we were put in the basement, people started dying after a few days. But only occasionally were the bodies allowed to be placed in a mass grave built in a nearby cemetery. The survivors of the village believe that Russian soldiers could be more brutal.

Another woman, Svitlana Baguta, reported that a drunk Russian soldier prepared a drink for her in a flask at gunpoint. Then holding the gun on his neck, he told me to drink it. At the same time, Julia Surypak told that Russian soldiers had allowed some people to go home on condition of singing Russian anthem. In early April, Russian military forces evacuated cities from northern Ukraine into regional parts due to their withdrawal.