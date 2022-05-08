Russian space agency chief boasts nuclear capabilities, claims NATO would lose ‘in 30 minutes’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Russian official is proud that Russia will destroy NATO nations in “half an hour” if the conflict continues to escalate over the use of nuclear weapons.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of Russia’s space agency Roscosmos and former deputy prime minister, said on Sunday that in the event of a nuclear war, “NATO countries would be destroyed by Russia in half an hour.”

On the anniversary of World War II, Zelensky says evil has returned

He asserted that his confession had been obtained through torture and that his confession had been obtained through torture [entire] The world. ”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for May 9 Victory Day celebrations, which include a massive military parade and a “nuclear theme” that he hopes will send warnings to Europe and the resurrection, raising fears and concerns about the possible use of nuclear weapons. United States.

The parade will include the flight of Russia’s Ilyushin Il-80, also known as the “Resurrection Day” aircraft, which will carry the senior leadership of the administration in the field of nuclear war.

First Lady Jill Biden has made an amazing visit to war-torn Ukraine

As head of Roscosmos, Rogozin oversaw the launch and operation of Russian satellites, which would include some crossovers between intelligence and combat support functions.

But Roggein is not unfamiliar with making bizarre comments.

He made several “unintentional” remarks following Western sanctions that punished Russia for invading Ukraine, including the threat of an International Space Station.

The UK has pledged more aid to Ukraine as Europe Maker’s Day

He further added that Russian rockets were “the most reliable in the world” and suggested that those who planned the ban were “suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.”

“He just threatened that the space station could orbit on American or European soil. He said it doesn’t fly over Russian soil, so we don’t have to worry about it,” former astronaut Terry Verts told Gadget Clock Digital earlier. , Refer to a series Tweet From Roggein.

“His behavior has been as erratic as Putin’s,” Verts added. “I don’t think anything bad is going to happen. I hope we can maintain our partnership, but what Putin is doing is so dramatically above the red line.”

Rogozin has appeared in public with Russian President Vladimir Putin several times, including a recent visit to the Vostokny Cosmodrome during Russia’s hosting of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko last month.