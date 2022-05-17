Russian state TV analyst on Ukraine warfare: ‘Scenario will get worse for us’



NewYou may take heed to the Gadget Clock article now!

A retired Russian colonel who stated final week that Russia should “repay” its losses in Ukraine has returned to state tv with a brand new warning for the Kremlin – that the longer the warfare lasts, the worse the scenario will be.

Russia’s Colonel Mikhail Khodaryank made the remarks as Russia’s offensive – which persuaded Sweden and Finland to use for NATO membership – unfold to its 83rd day.

In keeping with Reuters, “the scenario will be worse for us, frankly,” Khodarionak stated throughout a panel look with a pro-Kremlin TV journalist, “you shouldn’t swallow your informational tranquilizer,” in line with Reuters.

Retired Russian colonel admits Putin’s military must “compensate” victims in Ukraine

In the course of the phase, Khodarionok claimed that Ukraine might mobilize a million folks to combat the warfare.

“The will to defend their homeland within the sense that it exists in Ukraine, it actually exists there, they need to combat to the final man.” He informed.

Khodaryonok lamented the isolation that Russia is now affected by the outbreak of battle.

Reuters quoted him as saying, taking a swipe at Russia’s rhetoric towards the Scandinavian NATO bid, “Do not throw rockets at Finland for good – it is relatively humorous.”

“The principle shortcoming of our military-political place is that we’re in full geopolitical isolation and – though we don’t need to admit it – the entire world is towards us and we have now to get out of this example.” He added.