Russian-Taliban relations: Kremlin says Russia will not attend inauguration of Afghan government

Russia has dealt a major blow to the Taliban even before the formal announcement of a new government in Afghanistan. The Kremlin has said Russia will not attend the inauguration of the Taliban government in Afghanistan. But Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan, Dmitry Zhirnov, said he would attend. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also declined to confirm the Taliban government’s inauguration date. Several Russian media outlets have claimed that the Taliban is preparing to announce its government on September 11.The speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament said earlier this week that Russia would be represented by ambassador-level officials at the inauguration of the Taliban government, the RIA Novosti reported. However, it is now clear that Russia has begun to distance itself from the Taliban government, seeing the presence of many feared terrorists.

India on Taliban cabinet: Why are US-Russian intelligence chiefs coming to India? Is this a case of a Taliban terrorist government?

There are no plans to talk to the Taliban

Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov said the Russian Federation had no plans to hold talks with the Taliban. Peskov said he contacted the Taliban through his embassy because it was necessary for the security of diplomatic personnel stationed in the war-torn country and for other technical issues. Earlier, Vladimir Putin himself said he would not close or move the Russian embassy in Kabul.

Chechen Russian Conflict: Taliban Can Support Islamic Terrorism in Chechnya and Kashmir, Why is Russia Late Concerned?

Russia warns of Taliban threat

Asked about security threats from the Taliban, Peskov drew attention to drug trafficking and terrorist infiltration. It is worth noting that poppy cultivation has been the Taliban’s biggest source of income for many years. According to the report, 60 percent of the Taliban’s total income comes from the cultivation of opium and other drugs. However, the Taliban has always denied this.

India and Russia have similar concerns over Afghanistan, Russian ambassador acknowledges increased threat of terror

14 of the 33 Taliban ministers are terrorists

The new interim government of 33 Taliban cabinet ministers has 14 terrorists. The participation of women in the Taliban government is zero. Non-Taliban are not represented. However, Mulla Mohammad Hassan Akhund, who destroyed idols of Lord Buddha in Bamiyan, has been made the Prime Minister. The appointment of Sirajuddin Haqqani as Home Minister by the Haqqani Network is one of the biggest tensions for India. Mullah Yakub, the son of Taliban founder Mullah Omar, has been named defense minister.