Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev call for peace amid attacks on Ukraine

8 seconds ago
Daniel Medvedev wins quarterfinals Mexican Open On Thursday he was confirmed to be ranked No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career but news of his homeland Russia invading Ukraine was the focus of his attention.

After defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-3 in the game, Medvedev told reporters that it was not easy to see the news from the house he woke up in Mexico. “As a tennis player, I want to promote peace around the world. We play in different countries; I’ve been to many countries as a junior and as a professional. It’s not easy to hear all this news … I’m for peace.”

Medvedev is not the first Russian athlete to call for peace in the Vladimir Putin-led aggression in Ukraine.

Fedor Small, 32-year-old striker Dynamo MoscowJust hours after Russia’s biggest military strike against a state on the European continent since World War II, he posted a black square on his Instagram.

Russia's Daniel Medvedev during a match between Russia's Daniel Medvedev and Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka on February 24, 2022 at the Acell Arena GNP Seguros in Mexico as part of the 4-day Telcell ATP Mexican Open 2022.

Russia’s Daniel Medvedev during a match between Russia’s Daniel Medvedev and Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka on February 24, 2022 at the Acell Arena GNP Seguros in Mexico as part of the 4-day Telcell ATP Mexican Open 2022.
(Regina Cortina / Quality Sport / Getty Images)

“No war,” reads his caption, followed by a broken heart emoji and the flag of Ukraine.

“At the moment, you realize that tennis is sometimes not important,” Medvedev continued. “It wasn’t an easy game and I’m glad I won the match, but it was a roller-coaster day for me.”

Crowd members carry a Ukrainian flag during a semifinal match between Hubert Hurkaj of Poland and Andrei Rublev of Russia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on February 25, 2022.

Crowd members carry a Ukrainian flag during a semifinal match between Hubert Hurkaj of Poland and Andrei Rublev of Russia in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on February 25, 2022.
(David Gray / Getty Images)

In Dubai, Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev wrote “No War, Please” on the camera lens after defeating Hungary’s Hubert Hurkaj in a semifinal.

Russia's Andrei Rublev (L) shakes hands with Poland's Hubert Hurkaj after winning their semifinal match on February 25, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Russia’s Andrei Rublev (L) shakes hands with Poland’s Hubert Hurkaj after winning their semifinal match on February 25, 2022 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
(David Gray / Getty Images)

ATP has joined several others to move or cancel events scheduled for this week in Russia. According to Sports illustratedThe Moscow CH80 event scheduled for February 28 has been “postponed indefinitely.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

