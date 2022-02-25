Russian tennis players Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev call for peace amid attacks on Ukraine



Daniel Medvedev wins quarterfinals Mexican Open On Thursday he was confirmed to be ranked No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career but news of his homeland Russia invading Ukraine was the focus of his attention.

After defeating Yoshihito Nishioka 6-2, 6-3 in the game, Medvedev told reporters that it was not easy to see the news from the house he woke up in Mexico. “As a tennis player, I want to promote peace around the world. We play in different countries; I’ve been to many countries as a junior and as a professional. It’s not easy to hear all this news … I’m for peace.”

Russian soccer player Fedor Smolov has become the first to speak out against the Ukrainian attack

Medvedev is not the first Russian athlete to call for peace in the Vladimir Putin-led aggression in Ukraine.

Fedor Small, 32-year-old striker Dynamo Moscow Just hours after Russia’s biggest military strike against a state on the European continent since World War II, he posted a black square on his Instagram.

“No war,” reads his caption, followed by a broken heart emoji and the flag of Ukraine.

“At the moment, you realize that tennis is sometimes not important,” Medvedev continued. “It wasn’t an easy game and I’m glad I won the match, but it was a roller-coaster day for me.”

In Dubai, Russian tennis player Andrei Rublev wrote “No War, Please” on the camera lens after defeating Hungary’s Hubert Hurkaj in a semifinal.

ATP has joined several others to move or cancel events scheduled for this week in Russia. According to Sports illustrated The Moscow CH80 event scheduled for February 28 has been “postponed indefinitely.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.