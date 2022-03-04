World

Russian troops aiming to ‘mine’ nuclear plant to ‘blackmail the whole of Europe:’ Zaporizhzhia employees

19 hours ago
In today’s episode of ‘Hannity’, Shaun Hanniti set fire to Ukraine’s nuclear power plant after the Russian attack, plus, a video response from Ukrainian President Zelensky regarding the attack on the nuclear power plant.

Workers at the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant in Enerhod have sent a message to Ukrainian media and government officials warning that Russian troops who took over the plant are trying to plant explosives to “blackmail the whole of Europe.”

“They will try to dig up the nuclear power plant and blackmail the whole of Europe,” workers at the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) wrote in a message Friday morning that Russian troops had attacked and set the plant on fire. Misha Ganitsky, director general of the Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News (UNIAN), provided the translation to Gadget Clock on Friday morning.

“Kadyrovtsy attacked the power plant,” another statement said. “There is currently a war going on between them and the Ukrainian National Guard. It is definitely the Kadyrovtsy group.” UNIAN also released the message.

Surveillance camera footage shows a stunning landing at the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant during the March 4, 2022, shootings at Enerhod in the Zaporizhiya Oblast, Ukraine, in this screenshot from a video obtained from social media. Zaporizhzhya NPP via YouTube / REUTERS

(Japorijah NPP via YouTube / Reuters)

“Kadyrovtsy” refers to soldiers who look like Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov’s forces, Ganitsky said. Many Chechens are fighting in Putin’s army.

Ganitsky told Gadget Clock Digital that Ukrainian officials feared the Russians could “use the fact that they could control a nuclear power plant to put pressure on Ukraine to use the station as a big hostage.” The workers warned that the Ukrainian army was planting explosives near the nuclear power plant to put pressure on civilians.

“It simply came to our notice then [Russian President Vladimir] “Putin has already started a nuclear war,” the UNIAN director general added.

He noted that when Russian troops took Chernobyl last week, the level of radiation increased – due to the speed of military vehicles on the ground, the radiation caused a stir.

Chernobyl, Ukraine - April 29: A scene from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, three days after the April 29, 1986, explosion in Chernobyl, Chernobyl, Ukraine.

(Photo by SHONE / GAMMA / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

After the Russians attacked the nuclear plant on Friday morning, Ukraine’s state nuclear control inspector said the fire had been extinguished by 6:20 a.m. Russian authorities claimed that the Ukrainians had attacked the plant.

“The ZNPP power units are intact, the ancillary buildings of the unit 1 reactor compartment have been damaged, which does not affect the safety of the unit,” the company said. “Systems and components critical to the security of NPP are functional.”

“Currently, no change in radiation conditions has been registered,” the agency added. The Crisis Agency is examining the situation.

As the attack unfolded, Ukrainian authorities compared the attack to the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba warned that if Zaporizhia “exploded” it would be 10 times bigger than Chernobyl.

“Europe’s largest nuclear power plant is on fire,” said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “For the first time in our history, in the history of mankind, the terrorist country has returned to nuclear terrorism. Russian propaganda has warned the world in the past to cover the world with nuclear ash. Now it is not just a warning, it is true.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a press conference in Kiev on February 25, 2022 on Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

((Getty Images Photo of Presidency of Ukraine / Handout / Anadolu Agency))

Mark Savchuk, Kyiv-based coordinator of the Ukraine Volunteer Journalists Initiative (UVJI), acknowledged that no major nuclear disaster had occurred at the Zaporizhia power plant. “But it’s like saying ‘OK, we didn’t destroy the world now, but we will try tomorrow,'” he told Gadget Clock Digital.

“Ukrainians do not understand what Putin can do for the West to realize what is happening in Ukraine,” Savchuk said. “I think the West will only realize that he has to stop as soon as possible when he uses nuclear weapons.”

He called on the West to “stop all trade with Russia as it is today.” He called on the West to send “more weapons and money” to Ukraine because “we are doing the world a favor by effectively” destroying “Putin’s army.

“Russia will not be able to threaten anyone for long, because all its troops will die,” he quipped.

People walk past a wrecked Russian military vehicle in a frontline position on March 3, 2022 in Irpin, Ukraine.

(Photo by Chris McGrath / Getty Images)

However, Savchuk warned that if things went awry, the attack on Zaporizhiya could be “like Chernobyl 2.0”.

“Putin is crazy,” he insisted. “He is not ambitious and hungry for power. No, China is. No, Putin is literally crazy.”

“Putin will go to the end,” Savchuk warned. “He will kill civilians, he will threaten a nuclear disaster, he will eventually use nuclear weapons (when he realizes he has lost the war).”

Russian President Vladimir Putin is toasting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, on December 28, 2017, during a reception for troops taking part in the Syrian operation.

(Photo by Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

Marian Zablotsky, a member of Ukraine’s parliament who brought his wife and child out of Kiev, told Gadget Clock Digital that Ukrainians have “many army units and at least 25,000 volunteers – civilians – armed” to defend the capital city. He noted that the “majority” of Russian forces were “bound”.

“The Russians have little motivation to move forward and often run away while firing,” Zablotsky said. “We have families behind them and in their position.”

