Russian troops close in on Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant as authorities warn of potential for disaster

12 seconds ago
Ukraine’s deputy interior minister says Russian forces are shutting down one of Europe’s largest nuclear power plants on Thursday, warning that violence there could lead to a major radioactive catastrophe.

“Because [Vladimir] Putin’s madness, Europe on the brink of nuclear disaster again, “Anton Heraschenko wrote in a translated Facebook post.

He shared temporary defensive images at Enerhod in the town where the Zaporizhiya power plant is located. The Ukrainian government began warning on Wednesday that Russia’s activity in the region could lead to a new “nuclear disaster.”

“The Russians are trying to enter Enerhod,” Ukrainian MP Andrei Osadchuk told Gadget Clock Digital.

The director of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Gracie, issued a statement on Thursday urging both sides to refrain from violence in Zaporizhia following reports that Russian infantry had occupied the surrounding area.

Separately, the IAEA said Ukraine had reported “mental stress and moral exhaustion” among workers at the Chernobyl site, which Russian forces seized early last week.

Herashchenko warned that the volatile situation could lead to another crisis, such as the 1986 Chernobyl or the 2011 tsunami in Japan’s Fukushima power plant.

“Radiation knows no nationality,” he said. “It kills indiscriminately.”

Hundreds of members of Ukraine’s parliament, known as Varkhovna Radha, who remained in Kiev, met on Thursday. They discussed and voted on a number of issues, including a request to the United Nations and the European Parliament to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine – to protect the country’s nuclear plant and other combustible infrastructure.

According to the IAEA, Ukraine has 15 operational nuclear reactors at four separate sites. Six reactors in Japorizhjia.

Osadchuk said lawmakers had also agreed to stricter new national security measures and nationalization of Russian property.

In a statement, Radha said it had adopted 14 new laws and a resolution.

Ukrainian officials have accused Russian forces of increasingly targeting civilians and infrastructure – a claim denied by the Kremlin.

The videos show widespread destruction in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, as well as in the vicinity of the besieged capital Kiev.

On Thursday, a Russian air strike destroyed a so-called ammunition depot in the city, sending black ice of smoke into the sky. Earlier this week, a separate strike ripped through a civilian TV tower near the Babin Year Holocaust memorial site, killing at least five people.

And the defense forces said their anti-aircraft weapons landed a Russian rocket near the city’s central train station, damaging the building but causing no casualties.

The battle at Enherhoda, near the Dnipropetrovsk River, took place when Russian forces occupied the town of Kherson Water and were fighting Ukrainian guards in another port city, Mariupol.

In addition to Russia’s 2014 occupation of Crimea, the conquest of Ukraine’s southern ports will detach the country from shipping lanes and give Putin’s forces more logistical control over the region.

The Ukrainian and Russian ambassadors met on Thursday for speakers in neighboring Belarus to discuss ways to evacuate civilians.

