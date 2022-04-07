Russian troops discussed Bucha atrocities over radio, German intelligence agency claims



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian troops carrying out atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha discussed the killing of civilians on the radio, according to German intelligence, which claimed to have intercepted radio messages.

The German Federal Intelligence Service (BND) presented the results in parliament on Wednesday, according to the German news magazine Der Spiegel.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

For more than a month after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops occupied Bucha, 23 miles northwest of Kyiv. Local officials say Russian forces have killed more than 300 people in Buchate alone and killed 50 of them.

Moscow has denied the allegations, suggesting that Ukraine has provided false evidence. The Kremlin has called the West’s allegations a “terrible fraud” to discredit Russia’s military.

According to Der Spiegel, radio messages correspond to known deaths. A soldier is reportedly discussing shooting someone from a bicycle, and the photo shows a corpse lying next to a bicycle.

“What we have seen in Bucharest is not the random work of a rogue unit. It is a deliberate campaign to commit murder, torture, rape, atrocities,” US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Tuesday. “The reports are more than credible, there is evidence to show the world.”

Western governments have responded to the Bucha report with new sanctions. Many of them have even expelled Russian diplomats from their country.

BND did not respond to a request from Gadget Clock for comment by Press Time.