Russian troops dug trenches in Chernobyl’s highly radioactive ‘red forest’



Russian forces have evacuated the area around Chernobyl, but Ukrainian officials now fear that the troops may have been exposed to high levels of radiation after deliberately disturbing the radioactive dust, the report said on Saturday.

Workers at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, have been warning for weeks that Russian troops are throwing clouds of radioactive dust after passing armored vehicles through an area known as the “Red Forest.”

According to the BBC and the New York Times, drone footage showed trenches being dug in “contaminated areas” across the boycott area.

The UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has said it could not independently verify reports that Russian forces had received “high levels of radiation.”

“It is very important that the IAEA travel to Chernobyl so that we can take urgent steps to assist Ukraine in ensuring nuclear safety and security there,” said Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi. “I am working closely with our Ukrainian counterparts to arrange such a visit as soon as possible.”

As of Friday, the nuclear watchdog had not yet been able to access the site, but said it was the agency’s “priority to send security, safety and security personnel to the Chornobyl NPP as soon as possible.”

Russian troops have destroyed decades of Chernobyl data, Ukrainian officials say

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was besieged by Russian forces on the first day of the February 24 attack on Moscow.

Although Ukrainian officials were allowed to patrol the site, they had to fight inattentive Russian troops.

“We had to constantly negotiate with them, and try hard not to disturb them, so that they would allow our staff to operate the facility,” engineer Valery Semenov told the BBC on Saturday.

Engineers explained that they were forced to take drastic measures to ensure that the plant was working properly even after losing access to electricity for three days.

Semonov said they were forced to shake off and find fuel to keep the generators running – they reportedly stole something from Russian forces.

Russian forces have retreated from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia. But U.S. and NATO officials have repeatedly warned that this is just a ploy to rearrange and re-supply themselves before focusing their efforts on eastern Ukraine.