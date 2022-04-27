World

Russian troops in Kherson break up pro-Ukraine rally with tear gas, stun grenades: report

15 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Russian troops in Kherson break up pro-Ukraine rally with tear gas, stun grenades: report
Written by admin
Russian troops in Kherson break up pro-Ukraine rally with tear gas, stun grenades: report

Russian troops in Kherson break up pro-Ukraine rally with tear gas, stun grenades: report

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

At least four people were injured when Russian troops used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a pro-Ukrainian protest in the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, authorities said.

Citing local authorities, Reuters reported that a forced pushback came from the Russian military when they seized full control of the city center and appointed their own mayor.

During a peaceful pro-Ukrainian rally in Freedom Square in the city of Kherson, Russian armed forces used tear gas and stun grenades against civilians, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said Wednesday.

People were seen fleeing after tear gas was fired at a pro-Ukrainian rally in Kherson on Wednesday, April 26.

People were seen fleeing after tear gas was fired at a pro-Ukrainian rally in Kherson on Wednesday, April 26.
(Reuters)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Two people claiming to be at the rally told Reuters that people were waving Ukrainian flags and chanting “Ukraine’s glory” before Russian troops arrived.

Soldiers began firing into the air, but “there was no panic until they threw tear gas grenades,” 18-year-old student Mikita told the news agency.

People are seen fleeing Kherson's rally on Wednesday 27 April.

People are seen fleeing Kherson’s rally on Wednesday 27 April.
(Reuters)

Ihor, a 33-year-old former factory worker, told Reuters that those still living in Kherson were “frustrated” because they “realized they couldn’t really do anything.”

“Many Kherson residents are scared,” he added. “After all, Kherson residents do not give up, they go to rallies quietly. They hang flags, blue and yellow ribbons in support of Ukraine.”

A fallen rocket fired from Kherson but intercepted by Ukrainian forces remains unexploded on the streets of Mykolaiv, Ukraine on 4 April.

A fallen rocket fired from Kherson but intercepted by Ukrainian forces remains unexploded on the streets of Mykolaiv, Ukraine on 4 April.
(Andre Luis Alves / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

READ Also  Governor Kathy Hochul and New York state lawmakers pass $220 billion budget gives judges more power to jail repeat offenders

Regional Governor Hennadi Laguta said on Tuesday that the Russian occupation had forced his administration to leave Kherson, but his current whereabouts were unknown, Reuters reported.

#Russian #troops #Kherson #break #proUkraine #rally #tear #gas #stun #grenades #report

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment