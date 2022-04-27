Russian troops in Kherson break up pro-Ukraine rally with tear gas, stun grenades: report



At least four people were injured when Russian troops used tear gas and stun grenades to break up a pro-Ukrainian protest in the Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday, authorities said.

Citing local authorities, Reuters reported that a forced pushback came from the Russian military when they seized full control of the city center and appointed their own mayor.

During a peaceful pro-Ukrainian rally in Freedom Square in the city of Kherson, Russian armed forces used tear gas and stun grenades against civilians, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office said Wednesday.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Two people claiming to be at the rally told Reuters that people were waving Ukrainian flags and chanting “Ukraine’s glory” before Russian troops arrived.

Soldiers began firing into the air, but “there was no panic until they threw tear gas grenades,” 18-year-old student Mikita told the news agency.

Ihor, a 33-year-old former factory worker, told Reuters that those still living in Kherson were “frustrated” because they “realized they couldn’t really do anything.”

“Many Kherson residents are scared,” he added. “After all, Kherson residents do not give up, they go to rallies quietly. They hang flags, blue and yellow ribbons in support of Ukraine.”

Regional Governor Hennadi Laguta said on Tuesday that the Russian occupation had forced his administration to leave Kherson, but his current whereabouts were unknown, Reuters reported.