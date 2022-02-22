Russian troops moved into eastern Ukraine’s breakaway regions, European officials say



European officials said Tuesday morning that Russian troops had arrived in eastern Ukraine just hours after President Vladimir Putin announced his recognition of the independence of the two separatist regions.

“Russian troops have entered Donbass,” said Joseph Borel, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, in Paris. “We consider Donbass to be part of Ukraine.”

Asked if Putin’s decision to order Russian troops into the region was tantamount to an aggression, Borrell said, “I would not say it is a completely offensive, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil.”

Polish Defense Ministry and British Health Secretary Sajid Javid also said that Russian forces had entered east of Ukraine. Javid went further and told Sky News that “the attack on Ukraine has begun.”

“We are waking up in Europe on a very dark day and it is clear from what we have already seen and learned today that the Russians, President Putin, have decided to attack Ukraine’s sovereignty and its territorial integrity,” Javid said.

Russian officials have not yet acknowledged any troop deployments before the rebels, but Vladislav Brig, a member of Donetsk’s separatist local council, told reporters that Russian troops had already taken up positions north and west of the region.

Russia says it is sending “peacekeepers” to eastern Ukraine. Within hours, a convoy of armored vehicles was seen patrolling separatist-controlled territory on Monday night. It was not immediately clear if they were Russian.

With an estimated 150,000 Russian troops on three sides of Ukraine, the United States has warned that Moscow has already decided to attack. Nevertheless, President Biden and Putin temporarily agreed in a meeting mediated by French President Emmanuel Macron in a last-ditch effort to avoid war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has eased concerns about a possible Russian attack on his country, but on Tuesday suggested that Ukraine sever diplomatic ties with Moscow.

Meanwhile, EU foreign ministers are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to decide what sanctions will be imposed on Russia’s decision to recognize the two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

