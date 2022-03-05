Russian troops near another Ukraine nuclear plant, in Yuzhnoukrainsk, UN envoy says



Russian forces in southern Ukraine were advancing on the country’s second-largest nuclear power plant on Friday, a day after an attack on such a large facility, reports said.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the UN ambassador to the United Nations, told the UN Security Council that troops were entering the Yuzhno-Ukraine nuclear power plant after a previous Russian attack on Thursday targeted the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant in Enerhod.

The council met in an emergency session on Friday at the UN headquarters in New York City in response to Thursday’s attack.

Thomas-Greenfield said the threat to Eugene Ukraine’s plants was an “imminent danger”.

“Russian forces are now 20 miles away from and close to Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility,” the ambassador said. “So this impending danger continues.”

“The nuclear facility cannot be part of this conflict,” Thomas-Greenfield said before his remarks. “Reliable electricity is essential for nuclear facilities, such as back-up diesel generators and fuel. Safe transit corridors must be maintained. Russia must stop using energy that could further jeopardize all 15 operable reactors across Ukraine – or interfere with Ukraine.” Including the ability to maintain the safety and security of 37 nuclear facilities and the population around them. “

Ukraine’s president has appealed for European assistance in the wake of Russia’s bombing of a nuclear facility that sparked a fire.

On Thursday, the world watched in horror as an attack on the Zaporizhia plant in Enerhod, spreading to factory fires, created a radiation disaster threat outside the plant’s immediate location.

But later, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said the fire had been extinguished and there was no immediate indication of an increase in radiation levels at the scene.

Appearing via video at the UN meeting, Grossi told the gathering that no furnace had been hit at Zaporizhia station and that the factory was operating normally after the fire, the Associated Press reported.

The director did not say who was responsible for the “projectile” fire that hit a building at the plant site, but claimed that Russia had informed him a few days before the strike that its forces would try to take control of the plant, the AP reported.

Russian officials, meanwhile, have blamed “a Ukrainian subversive group” for setting the fire because it tried to provoke a Russian patrol in the area, according to the AP.

Russia may have sought “leverage” on Ukraine’s civilian population to target the Zaporizhia site – not just Ukraine’s largest, but Europe’s largest, a senior U.S. defense official told Gadget Clock on Friday.

“If your goal is to control the population center, if your goal is to replace the government of Ukraine and replace it with one that suits you, if your goal is to control Ukraine, then one can assume that you want to control. To make sure you can measure it according to your needs, “said the defense official.

“You can use your leverage to punish a population, making it harder for that population to resist you.”

Earlier, fighting broke out near the site of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in northern Ukraine, where an accident, considered the worst in the industry, occurred in April 1986.

Russia-Ukraine war is on its tenth day on Saturday.

